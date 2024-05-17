Collective Soul Double Album 'Here To Eternity' Out Now; Will Tour This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For fans it’s felt like an eternity since COLLECTIVE SOUL released new music, even though it’s only been two years since their last album, VIBRATING, was released. Now, they can rejoice in the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed 12th studio album, HERE TO ETERNITY, which is out now on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records distributed physically by AMPED Distribution and digitally by Virgin Music Group.

It includes 20 brand new songs which is available everywhere on digital stores and streaming partners (including a Dolby ATMOS version), as a single disc CD, and as a limited-edition double-disc colored vinyl.

The band will be celebrating their 30th anniversary (since they first exploded on the music scene in 1994 with their multi-Platinum HINTS ALLEGATIONS AND THINGS LEFT UNSAID album) all year, which started with the April 10 debut of the album’s first song and lyric video, “Mother’s Love” (which features a very special guest appearance from Paul McCartney guitarist Brian Ray on slide guitar), on their official YouTube here. The official music video--directed by Adam Blank and featuring an appearance by Ed and Dean Roland’s mother, Nette Roland--can be seen now on the band’s official YouTube here.

Alongside Ray, other guests on the album include longtime Sheryl Crow bandleader Peter Stroud and Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship. HERE TO ETERNITY was written and produced by E. Roland and co-produced by Shawn Grove, and recorded at Elvis Presley’s estate in Palm Springs, CA. They’re the only other music artist to ever record at the historical landmark.

“I happened to be walkin’ down the street and I had met Brian Ray a couple of times,” Ed Roland said. “I saw him and was like, ‘Brian, hey man. Why don’t you come over and break bread? We’re up at Elvis’ house.’” The invite for a bite of grub turned into a session, of course. With a laugh, Ed Roland added, “I’m gettin’ pretty sneaky in my old age.”

The rave reviews are already starting to pour in. During a live chat with Steve Harkins at TalkshopLive (where autographed copies of the album are currently available), he called the album “a masterpiece.” While Consequence.net described “Mother’s Love” as, “Centered around a thick blues guitar lick, the song also sports the band’s signature pop hooks and big harmonies — an apt choice for a first single, as it provides a complete cross-section of COLLECTIVE SOUL’s long-established style.”

While StaticNoiseMag chimed in, “HERE TO ETERNITY isn’t just an album; it’s a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the human spirit. Through their masterful storytelling and heartfelt performances, COLLECTIVE SOUL invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and reflection, reminding us that even in our darkest moments, we are never truly alone. If you’re facing tough times, HERE TO ETERNITY will spark the courage within you to firmly tie that knot when you feel like you’re sliding to the end of your rope, and to fiercely persevere.”

Since launching a major label career in 1994, COLLECTIVE SOUL has charted a path that most rock bands dream of, but only few achieve. They cut through a noisy 1990s rock scene with a knack for stick-to-you-like-glue melodies, roof-shaking guitars, and a touch of Southern grit. Behind enduring singles like “Shine,” “December,” and “The World I Know,” the band hit the ground running for what would not be a short-lived sprint, but a steady marathon of uncompromising – and always catchy – albums. Since launching, they’ve become one of the most reliable rock bands in America, a tried-and-true force in a world often defined by turmoil and turbulence.

Later this summer, the band will hit the road with Hootie & the Blowfish along with Edwin McCain for the “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” produced by Live Nation. The trek--which will visit 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada--kicks off May 30 in Dallas and runs through September 28 in West Palm Beach, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums such as Boston’s iconic Fenway Park (with special guests Barenaked Ladies) along the way. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com and Citientertainment.com.

“Summer Camp With Trucks" Tour with Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain:

DATE CITY VENUE

May 30 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

June 1 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

** June 4 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

June 6 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 7 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

June 8 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

June 13 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

June 14 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheatre

June 15 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

* June 21 Boston, MA Fenway Park

** June 25 Erie, PA Warner Theatre

June 27 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 28 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

June 29 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 10 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

July 13 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

July 16 Anaheim, CA. Honda Center

July 17 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 19 Portland, OR RV Inn Styles Amphitheatre

July 20 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

** July 23 Fargo, ND Scheels Arena

** July 24 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

July 26 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

** July 28 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre

Aug. 1 Hartford, CT The XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 2 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 3 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

** Aug. 6 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Aug. 8 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater

Aug. 9 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Aug. 16 Philadelphia, PA Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 17 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 29 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

** Aug. 31 North Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

Sept. 5 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 6 Syracuse, NY Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 7 Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage

Sept. 12 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sept. 13 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 14 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 26 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 28 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* Also featuring special guests Barenaked Ladies

** Headlining shows

Sat 10/12 N. Charleston, SC Riverfront Revival (with Hootie & The Blowfish, others)

