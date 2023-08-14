Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match

Aug. 14, 2023

Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match

The one and only Rafael Nadal invited chart-topping singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra (@sebastianyatra) to The Rafa Nadal Academy to practice his tennis skills for his upcoming US Open charity match. Announced this morning, Yatra will meet world #1 Carlos Alcaraz on the US Open courts for a match on August 23rd at the “Stars of the Open,” tickets are on sale here

Yatra is also set to take the stage for “Sounds Of The Open Presented By Chase,” a sold-out performance where fans can expect to hear his summer hit “VAGABUNDO.” Alcaraz, who invited Yatra to the US Open, recently named “VAGABUNDO” as his favorite song of the summer, and it also landed #1 on the official Wimbledon playlist.

“VAGABUNDO” is officially RIAA certified Platinum® in the U.S., 2x Platinum® in Spain and holds multiple Gold® certifications across Latin America while continuing to sail with his collaborators Manuel Turizo and Beéle. 

Sebastián Yatra is a multi-platinum, chart-topping and genre-bending singer, songwriter, and bilingual multi-instrumentalist on top of being a passionate tennis fan. His successful 78-date Dharma World tour followed a year of smashing award-nominated music releases including “Tacones Rojos” from his Grammy nominated and two-time Latin Grammy award winning, multi-platinum album “Dharma”; and “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney's Encanto, alongside performances on prestigious national broadcast stages including the Academy Awards. His music leads with passion, his words evoke emotion and his mellifluous voice melts hearts. 

This summer, Sebastián has performed to hundreds of thousands of fans at sold-out international festival crowds. “VAGABUNDO” boasts 200 million streams to date as it continues to dominate the streaming charts too, including the Spotify charts in 19 countries and ranking at #117 on Spotify’s Top Global Song Weekly Chart.

It trended #4 on Youtube and has accumulated more than 50 million views leading the video to #85 on YouTube’s Global Top Music Videos chart. The song is a celebration of three major Colombian artists. His first release of the year “Una Noche Sin Pensar” is also celebrating a recent placement as #1 Latin Pop Airplay.



