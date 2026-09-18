Seasick Steve Releases THE LAST SEASON OF AMERICA Album

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Seasick Steve has released his new album, The Last Season of America, a collection of protest songs and reflections on the state of his home country. Steve will also play live in the US in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville, with Josh Okeefe as support and Eric Bibb as a special guest at the New York show. The project is released via Steve's new label Eastcote Recordings.

One of the record's standout tracks, 'El Camino,' features Latin American superstar Ricardo Arjona. With over 80 million records sold, the Guatemalan idol joins forces on this bilingual collaboration, a crossover between two artists from distinct musical traditions: Steve's American blues/folk and Arjona's Spanish-language singer-songwriter style. Reflecting on 'El Camino,' Steve plainly says, 'ahhh old friends and best wishes my brother! Tal vez nos vemos.'

Seasick Steve — whose rise from journeyman musician, to producing records for Kathleen Hanna and Modest Mouse in 90s Seattle, to selling out Wembley Arena and five appearances at the vaunted Glastonbury festival is the stuff of legends – has sometimes been described as a 'blues man,' but he thinks of himself as more of a 'song and dance man' meets 'professional busker' meets 'done almost every job under the sun' got lucky' kinda guy.

In 2024, Steve and his wife Elisabeth took a road trip across America, witnessed American poverty and polarization up close as the country geared up for that year's election. 'We drove across the country from Miami to LA,' he recalls. 'We thought we was gonna have an amazing time but we were mostly sad, so much homelessness and division.' During a stop in a New Orleans club, the house band leader welcomed two Belgian musicians to the stage: 'Welcome to the last season of America.' It became a guiding mantra, both for their road trip and for the new album.

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Martin Terefe at Eastcote Studios in London — with Steve and his longtime drummer Dan Magnusson joined by Dave Okumu (The Invisible) on guitar and Terefe on bass — The Last Season of America takes stock of an American Dream coming apart at the seams.

It's a poignant collage of societal ills and the emotional toll they impose. The most recent single 'Bootstraps' assesses the narrowing aperture of class mobility; the simmering 'Somebody' laments the looming uncertainty on what there is to be done at such a trepidatious moment, while 'Bad Things' takes aim at a certain venal and schismatic politician. 'We got a criminal running this place. He got lies written all over his face,' sings Steve. ('I guess it ain't too hard to guess, right?' he says of the subject of his ire.) Yet, throughout The Last Season of America, there is optimism amid Steve's righteous anger: 'There's bad things, but we still can change. If you believe in hope, we can rearrange. I still believe in the power of love.'

2026 marks twenty years since an unknown American singer / songwriter — a grandfather armed with just a beat-up, three-stringed Japanese guitar and an old wooden box to stomp on — made his TV debut on Jools Holland's BBC Hootenanny on New Year's Eve 2006. It was a flashpoint moment for Seasick Steve, so named because of a penchant for carsickness rather than seasickness. Steve never imagined that he would go on to play almost every major festival, selling out numerous tours and legendary venues along the way, or that he would have sold almost two million records worldwide, including three top ten albums in the official UK album chart.

Now living in Norway, Steve's love for his home country remains. Though this protest record seethes with sadness and anger, it ultimately casts a hopeful glance at the horizon, anticipating a brighter future to come. Much like Steve's longstanding and winding career, his message and voice have an enduring, timeless power.

The Last Season of America is out now via Eastcote Recordings.

Tracklist

1. The Last Season of America

2. Bad Things

3. Above Ground Boogie

4. Bootstraps

5. El Camino

6. Surf's Flat

7. Free Man

8. Somebody

9. Matilda From Ottawa

10. Feel The Sun

Seasick Steve Live

September 30 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom *

October 2 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In **

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour **

* with Josh Okeefe and Eric Bibb

** with Josh Okeefe

About Seasick Steve

Steve's musical journey began as a boy in 1950s Oakland, devouring his fathers collection of 78's: from pioneers of jazz and R&B (The Ink Spots, The Mills Brothers, Ella Fitzgerald, The Nat King Cole Trio, Jelly Roll Morton, Louis Armstrong) and iconic early country music (Hank Williams, Left Frezzell, Patsy Cline) on through to the revolutionary sounds of Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, and early 60's Doo Wop and Motown.

His life has been a winding one. He witnessed the freewheeling 60's up close, seeing various icons of the era, from Otis Redding and Bo Diddley to The Doors and Sly and The Family Stone. He was an active musician through the 70's and 80's, perhaps most notably performing in Shanti, a group fusing Indian and rock music. In the 90's, he was a mainstay in the Seattle scene, producing records by local musicians including Kathleen Hanna and Modest Mouse.

The greatest revelation, however, was the Blues: Steve's deep and abiding connection with the sound grew throughout the mid '60's as he witnessed live performances from legends including Son House, Mississippi Fred McDowell, the Reverend Gary Davis, John Lee Hooker, Howlin' Wolf and Lightnin' Hopkins. It forever changed his life, informing every step of his musical journey.

Photo Credit: Will Stockwell



Photo Credit: Will Stockwell

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