Seasick Steve Shares New Track BOOTSTRAPS

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Seasick Steve has shared a new track titled BOOTSTRAPS, adding another song to his body of work as a blues musician known for his gritty, stripped-down sound.

The track, 'Bootstraps,' comes from Seasick Steve's forthcoming album THE LAST SEASON OF AMERICA, a new album of stirring protest songs and heartfelt reflections on the state of his home country due September 18 on Steve's new label Eastcote Recordings.

Seasick Steve — whose rise from journeyman musician, to producing records for Kathleen Hanna and Modest Mouse in 90s Seattle, to selling out Wembley Arena and five appearances at the vaunted Glastonbury festival is the stuff of legends – has sometimes been describes as a 'blues man,' but he thinks of himself as more of a 'song and dance man' meets 'professional busker' meets 'done almost every job under the sun' got lucky' kinda guy.

That said, the irrefutable burning blues of today's 'Bootstraps' assesses the narrowing aperture of class mobility; 'I always keep in my billfold a two dollar bill / You never know when your luck will change and you be down and out / there ain't no sense in praying to heaven / no sense to scream and shout.'

Photo Credit: Will Stockwell



Photo Credit: Will Stockwell

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