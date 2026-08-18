Sean Solomon Sets THE WORLD IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH VHS Edition, UK Tour Nov. 2

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Sean Solomon has announced a VHS deluxe edition of his album 'The World Is Not Good Enough,' set for release on October 16. The deluxe edition will include VHS renditions of the album's songs alongside the previously unreleased track 'Throw Away.'

This past spring Solomon released his debut album 'The World Is Not Good Enough' with songs that The FADER called 'sweet, heartfelt indie rock that expresses feelings of both flailing and becoming.' Following the album's release Solomon crisscrossed the country on tour dates with Unknown Mortal Orchestra and The Breeders, accompanied on stage only by an old-school TV set that plays hand-drawn music videos for each song on the set list.

'Throw Away' is a song I wrote about having sentimental attachments to objects,' Solomon said in a statement. 'I think of myself as a collector but people around me probably see me more as a hoarder. I struggle to throw things away because of the memories objects can hold. Obviously releasing this song on VHS tape felt like the only reasonable thing to do.'

A physical media enthusiast who hand drew the album's artwork and each frame of his animated music videos, a VHS edition of the album felt like a natural next step for Solomon. 'I perform live with a VHS tape that has all my backing tracks and animated videos on it,' he explained. 'If I make a mistake, I have to rewind. I love that danger and uncertainty. The tape warps, my gear sometimes breaks, and every show is a little different. I wanted to capture that in the recordings for the deluxe edition of my album. We recorded the whole thing onto a VHS tape, so the final result has all the imperfections and tape hiss you might hear at one of my shows.'

Solomon and the Los Angeles art gallery leiminspace will be hosting a show of Solomon's art and hand-drawn frames from his music videos this fall, with opening night taking place on October 16. 'It was important to me that all the artwork was hand drawn because the music is really personal, and I wanted the visuals to reflect that,' he emphasized. Soon afterward he will head to the UK with a run of shows beginning on November 2.

Tour Dates

Oct 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ leiminspace (Art Show Opening)

Nov 2 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

Nov 3 – Manchester, UK @ The Castle Hotel

Nov 5 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival

Nov 6 – Brighton, UK @ The Folklore Rooms

Tracklist

1. Throw Away (VHS Version)

2. Finish Line (VHS Version)

3. Shooting Star (VHS Version)

4. Postcard (VHS Version)

5. Korpo (VHS Version)

6. Remember (VHS Version)

7. Car Crash (VHS Version)

Photo Credit: Michael Schmelling



Photo Credit: Michael Schmelling

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