Screaming Females Release Non-Album Recordings in 'Singles Too'

Out Friday, Singles Too collects Screaming Females' complete non-album recordings, gathering together early 7" singles, digital-only b-sides, and one pretty great remix. The download and CD will also feature six cover songs, including the New Jersey trio's takes on music by Neil Young, Taylor Swift, Sheryl Crow, and Patti Smith.



Today, you can stream "Ancient Civilization," which is drawn from the band's 2013 split 7" with Tenement.

Screaming Females will tour throughout the fall with Dusk and will also join PUP for dates on the west coast early next year. Find their complete itinerary below.



Formed in 2005, Screaming Females are Marissa Paternoster (guitar), Mike Abbate (bass), and Jarrett Dougherty (drums). They have released seven full-length albums and toured across the world.

SCREAMING FEMALES ON TOUR

Oct 18 Bug Jar * Rochester, NY

Oct 19 OctFest 2019 Queens, NY

Oct 20 Championship Bar * Trenton, NJ

Oct 21 Pleasant St * Morgantown, WV

Oct 22 Ace of Cups * Columbus, OH

Oct 23 Schubas * Chicago, IL

Oct 24 X Ray Arcade * Milwaukee, WI

Oct 25 Fine Line * Minneapolis, MN

Oct 26 Cafe Berlin * Columbia, MO

Oct 28 Club Dada * Dallas, TX

Oct 29 Hotel Vegas * Austin, TX

Oct 30 Satellite Bar * Houston, TX

Oct 31 Banks St Bar * New Orleans, LA

Nov 01 The Earl * Atlanta, GA

Nov 03 FEST (Bo Diddley Plaza) Gainesville, FL

Nov 04 Caledonia Lounge * Athens, GA

Nov 05 Mothlight * Asheville, NC

Nov 06 The Pinhook * Durham, NC

Nov 07 Gallery 5 * Richmond, VA

Nov 08 Rituals * Baltimore, MD

Feb 25 The Van Buren # Phoenix, AZ

Feb 26 Sunshine Theater # Albuquerque, NM

Mar 02 Tower Theatre # Oklahoma City, OK

Mar 04 The Waiting Room # Omaha, NE

Mar 05 Ogden Theatre # Denver, CO

Mar 06 The Complex # Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 08 Spanish Ballroom # Tacoma, WA

Mar 09 Neptune Theatre # Seattle, WA

Mar 10 Roseland Theater # Portland, OR

Mar 11 Sessions Music Hall # Eugene, OR

Mar 13 Ace of Spades # Sacramento, CA

Mar 14 The Regency Ballroom # San Francisco, CA

* = w/ Dusk

# = w/ PUP





Related Articles View More Music Stories