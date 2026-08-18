Schoolkids Records Opens Preorders for FONTAINES D.C., ALICE IN CHAINS, More

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Schoolkids Records has opened preorders for a batch of new releases, including titles from FONTAINES DC, ALICE IN CHAINS, Waylon Jennings, Gurriers, Sylvan Esso, THE BEATLES, THE CONNELLS, Cor de Lux, Billy Strings and more.

For the Sylvan Esso release, the label is offering a special hand-stamped retail-only CD decorated by Sylvan Esso themselves, available on a first come, first served basis exclusively to shops for fans who pre-order the new album Ow ∞ from their shop.

Among the new releases, THE CONNELLS' debut album Darker Days is returning to print in an Indie Exclusive pink pressing on magenta vinyl, featuring bonus tracks. The label describes it as the first time the album has been available on physical formats since 1987, and says the release marks the first time the tracklist combines both the original U.S. (Black Park) and U.K. (Demon Records) releases into one definitive album. The reissue includes four bonus tracks described as sought-after and never previously released digitally, along with what the label calls 'definitive liner notes,' featuring an extensive essay on the history of the band and the album.

Schoolkids Records In-Store Events

INTERPOL: Listening party to celebrate the release 'This Mirror Weighs a Ton,' with exclusive promo and merch items available. No RSVP required. THUR AUG 20th @ 4pm

Alex Warren: Listening party to celebrate the release 'Wild Child,' with exclusive promo and merch items available. A limited signed variant will be available only at the listening party (may have to be raffled off pending attendance). No RSVP required. SAT AUG 22nd @ 4pm

Sara Bareilles: Listening party to celebrate the release 'Good Grief,' with exclusive promo and merch items available. No RSVP required. SAT AUG 22nd @ 5pm

Mike D: Listening party to celebrate the release 'Thank You,' with exclusive promo and merch items available, including a limited edition listening party only variant. No RSVP required. FRI AUG 28th @ 4pm

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