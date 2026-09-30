Fontaines D.c. Release Music Video for New Single 'Tongue'

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Fontaines D.C. have released new single 'Tongue,' the second song from the band's forthcoming fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, released October 16th via XL Recordings. The song is accompanied by a John Angus Stewart-directed video, shot in New York City.

Following the success of the opulent, rousing first single 'Marianne', 'Tongue' showcases another side of Dopamine Chamber's expansive sound.

'We continued where Romance left off, leaving the live-band elements until they were really needed,' says Conor Curley of the song's recording process.

Conor Deegan created the slouchy bass by manipulating tape speed - a technique often used by Prince - evoking the loose, pitched character of sampled hip-hop bass. Carlos O'Connell pushed Chatten's vocal through a sampler, distorting its pitch until it resembles a malicious extraterrestrial voice. Guitars screech, piano bellows and strings and orchestration gradually break apart the track's stoic façade. The result is one of Dopamine Chamber's most visceral songs: physical, garbled and alive, even as its human components are processed into unfamiliar shapes.

Dopamine Chamber is the follow-up to 2024's UK platinum-certified Romance – and the sound of a band moving decisively away from the guitar language of their early records and into their most seductive music yet. Preceded by singles 'Marianne' and 'Tongue', and featuring a collaboration with ROSALÍA on 'Where Is Gone?', the album arrives like a constellation behind undulating sighs of smog: potent balladry, anthemic melodies glinting through the murk. In a world tipping towards collapse, it asks how pleasure mutates amid peril—and what our pursuit of it reveals about us.

'The album itself is a dopamine chamber,' says Chatten. 'You step inside and we test these different mind- or mood-altering pieces of music on you.'

Across five albums, the Irish five piece have refused to repeat themselves – from Dogrel (2019) through A Hero's Death (2020), the UK and Irish No. 1 Skinty Fia (2022) and the anarchic, kaleidoscopic Romance (2024). Dopamine Chamber is their most radical turn yet. It was made with James Ford between London, the English countryside and Palermo, where Chatten recorded vocals in a makeshift booth built from mattresses and cushions.

'There's a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity,' says Chatten. 'For their fifth album, Fontaines D.C. have built the chamber. What happens to the listener inside it will be the experiment.'

Tracklist

1. Six Shot Morning

2. Marianne

3. Mimesis

4. Happy For You

5. Demolition

6. Tongue

7. One Man

8. Where Is Gone? (with ROSALÍA)

9. You Miss Me

10. Japan

11. Intimate

Reflecting the anticipation around the new album, Fontaines D.C. recently announced their biggest ever headline shows - taking in arenas across the UK and Europe in 2026 and then huge outdoor and stadium shows in 2027. These include two nights at Ireland's legendary Slane Castle (June 26th and 27th), Blackweir Fields, Cardiff (June 29th), St James' Park, Newcastle (July 1st), Heaton Park, Manchester (July 3rd and 4th), Glasgow Green (July 6th) and London Stadium (July 9th). The band have also just announced Australian arena dates in Adelaide and Perth alongside appearances at Laneway Festival in February 2027. Further details are available at fontainesdc.com/pages/live.

Fontaines D.C. Live 2026

Wednesday October 21st - MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday October 22nd - Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Saturday October 24th - Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, Spain (SOLD OUT)

Monday October 26th - Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday October 28th - Hangar Stage 1, Belgrade, Serbia

Friday October 30th - Sportovní hala Fortuna, Prague, Czech Republic

Saturday October 31st - Atlas Arena, Łódź, Poland (SOLD OUT)

Monday November 2nd - Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany (SOLD OUT)

Thursday November 5th - Hovet, Stockholm, Sweden

Friday November 6th - Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Sunday November 8th - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Tuesday November 10th - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)

Thursday November 12th - AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium (SOLD OUT)

Friday November 13th - Accor Arena, Paris, France (SOLD OUT)

Friday November 20th - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK (SOLD OUT)

Saturday November 21st - AO Arena, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday November 22nd - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday November 24th - First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday November 25th - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)

Friday November 27th - The O2 Arena, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

2027

Tuesday February 9th - RAC Arena, Perth, WA, Australia (Headline Show)

Friday February 12th - Laneway Festival, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Saturday February 13th - Laneway Festival, Brisbane, QLD, Australia

Wednesday February 17th - AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA, Australia (Headline Show)

Friday February 19th - Laneway Festival, Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Sunday February 21st - Laneway Festival, Auckland, New Zealand

Friday June 18th - Rock In Roma, Rome, Italy

Saturday June 19th - I-Days Festival, Milan, Italy

Saturday June 26th - Slane Castle, County Meath, Ireland

Sunday June 27th - Slane Castle, County Meath, Ireland

Tuesday June 29th - Blackweir Fields, Cardiff, UK

Thursday July 1st - St James' Park, Newcastle, UK

Saturday July 3rd - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday July 4th - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK

Tuesday July 6th - Glasgow Green, Glasgow, UK

Friday July 9th - London Stadium, London, UK

Wednesday August 11th - Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Tuesday August 17th - Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Wednesday August 18th - Parkbühne Wuhlheide, Berlin, Germany

Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer



Photo Credit: Ewen Spencer

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