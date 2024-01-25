Schande Announce 'Once Around' LP & Share 'Relevant Campaigns' Single

They also share their single "Relevant Campaigns" along with a music video.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Schande Announce 'Once Around' LP & Share 'Relevant Campaigns' Single

UK-based noise rock outfit Schande have announced a new LP entitled Once Around, due in April 2024 via The Daydream Library Series, the house record label of Ecstatic Peace Library operated by Thurston & Eva Moore. Alongside this announcement, Schande has shared “Relevant Campaigns,” a poignant and restrained piece of guitar ambience written by frontwoman Jen Chochinov (and mixed by French musician Nopse). 

She explains, “I had written this song when my mother's illness returned and I both wanted and needed to create something beautiful for her. It was a way to conjure love and healing and try to balance out my own fear and anxiety which felt all too consuming. After my mom passed away at the end of 2023, this song being released now feels like a gifted timely reminder to hold on to what was shared while navigating loss. ‘Relevant Campaigns' is essentially about picking your battles, to really assess where your priorities and energies lay because time is such a finite resource. More to the point it's about choosing love, hope, and resilience.”

The track comes with an animated music video co-created by Sarah Lippett and Duncan Barrett, featuring a melancholy silent dialogue between its protagonist and the moon. She explains, “Sarah and I are both people who look to the moon for counsel, so I like to think of this song as a soundtrack for moon-dreamers who do the same.” The result is a somber yet beautiful clip balancing the weight of loss and the warmth of love.

Inspired by the works of writers such as Hannah Arendt and Adriana Cavarero, Once Around focuses on notions of personal existence and subjectivity. As Chochinov puts it, the record consists of “contemplations on the ways in which we do and do not disclose ourselves to each other, our responsibilities towards ourselves and others, and the ways we do or do not acknowledge the experiences of others.”

Mirrored by the band's collaborative musical process (Chochinov writes the lyrics to instrumentals formed out of jams and group revision), the album aims to explore the ways in which even the most personal journeys depend on others, something the band of expats — Chochinov is from the US, drummer Ryan Grieve hails from Canada, and bassist Gio Villaraut is from Italy — navigate daily as they establish and reinvent themselves in their adoptive home of the UK.

Schande's current sound was shaped by Chochinov's stint playing in the Thurston Moore Guitar Ensemble, led by the legendary frontman of Sonic Youth. On the heels of playing with the group, Chochinov started experimenting with alternative tunings, including those she learned from Thurston himself.

The freedom offered by new tunings gave the band a chance to approach songs and song writing in a new way. “It was like being given free reign in a science lab where nothing was off limits. At worst you create an awful sound and at best you get the chance to surprise yourself and land on something exciting.” 

The California-born Chochinov has been crafting catchy, propulsive rock in DIY circles since the early 1990s. Solo and full band adventures throughout the years have included a split 7” with The Cribs and James Murphy's pre-LCD Soundsystem group Speedking, playing the legendary Indie Tracks festival (UK), and playing Happy Happy Birthday to Me's Athens Pop Festival (US).

Since relocating to London in 2013, she has continued playing shows throughout the UK and US both solo and with her full band. In 2018 and 2019, she was a touring member of Thurston Moore's Guitar Ensemble and played shows throughout the UK and Europe alongside James Sedwards (Nøught, Thurston Moore Group), Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine, Thurston Moore Group), Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth), Jem Doulton (Thurston Moore Group, The Oscillation), and Jonathan Leideker (Wobbly). 

Photo credit: Heidi Weber



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lizzy & the Palm Spotlights Charm And Wisdom On Debut Album Photo
Lizzy & the Palm Spotlights Charm And Wisdom On Debut Album

Unafraid to be heartfelt on the Adam Castilla (The Colourist) produced record, Lizzy and the Palm is an album that smudges the lines of almost anything you could imagine blueprinting on a release. Songs like “Feelings” and “Honest Song” are poignant and harrowing, while “If I Let The Devil” and “Be A Lady” feature multiple mouth-trumpet solos.

2
Wilder Woods Teams Up With The War & Treaty On New Single Be Yourself Photo
Wilder Woods Teams Up With The War & Treaty On New Single 'Be Yourself'

Bear originally wrote the song as a letter to himself and a salve for his self-described imposter syndrome as he eyed his second Wilder Woods album, an individual pursuit outside of his multi-platinum selling band, NEEDTOBREATHE. With their soaring vocal performance, The War & Treaty push the song's meaning.

3
Pan American & Kramer Announce LP; Share A Mountain Is An Ancestor Photo
Pan American & Kramer Announce LP; Share 'A Mountain Is An Ancestor'

Kramer is ready to add another LP to his acclaimed catalogue, stepping out into the ambient realm once again, this time in tandem with Pan American, the ambient project operated by Mark K. Nelson of Labradford and Anjou. The duo's new record, titled Reverberations of Non-Stop Traffic on Redding Road.

4
Major Myjah Ignites Return With New Song By Your Side Photo
Major Myjah Ignites Return With New Song 'By Your Side'

He steps out from behind the scenes as a highly sought-after writer and producer, placing his multi-layered solo artistry on center-stage. During the latter part of last year, he teased his highly anticipated return, unleashing heavy-hitting covers and music arrangements to PARTYNEXTDOOR's “Break From Toronto” and Usher's “You Make Me Wanna…”

More Hot Stories For You

Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'Joshua Turchin to Release Viral Song From 'Ghost Ship: A New Musical'
Orbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut, Known to Fans as 'The Green Album,' in AprilOrbital to Reissue Seminal 1991 Eponymous Debut, Known to Fans as 'The Green Album,' in April
Billy Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY AwardsBilly Joel to Perform At The 66th GRAMMY Awards
Dean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With River House Artists And Sony Music PublishingDean Dillon Signs Publishing Deal With River House Artists And Sony Music Publishing

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARMONY