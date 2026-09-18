Say Now Release New Single 'Met My Match'

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British girl band Say Now released their brand-new single 'Met my match' through Atlantic Records on September 18th 2026.

A massive synth heavy slap, 'Met my match' is the first track from Say Now's debut extended play, an EP which will be released this November.

With it's darkly humorous and sexy lyrics that hint at taboos, the band describe 'Met my match' as a song about empowering the underdog in a relationship, and the mistake of assuming that someone in an outwardly toxic relationship isn't in full control. 'Don't be sad for me, I'm good where I am, I find it funny, that they don't know that I met my match'.

Say Now – Amelia, Maddie and Ysabelle – have co-written the EP which represents an ambitious and exciting metamorphosis for the band, who have spent 2026 immersed in writing and recording in New York, LA and the UK. During the writing process the band were listening to music new to them and outside typical girl band references, everything from Blood Orange, Hannah Diamond, A.G. Cook, SOPHIE, Jane Remover and J Pop bands like Perfume. This period of experimentation and learning has led to the band's best work so far.

Drawing from the lineage of great British girl bands such as All Saints and Sugababes, Say Now signed to Atlantic after building a massive following on TikTok. Their music has had over 100 million streams so far.

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