Say Now Release New Single 'HOT & TALKING'

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British girl band Say Now have released their brand-new single 'Hot & talking' through Atlantic Records on October 16th 2026.

'Hot & talking' is the second single to be taken from Say Now's debut six-track EP, Say What You See, releasing on November 13th with all tracks co-written by the band and PinkPantheress, who also executive produced the EP.

'Hot & talking' follows 'Met my match,' which has received over 6.7 million streams and over 1 million YouTube views in under four weeks.

Showcasing the band's powerful and provocative vocals, set against a super-catchy & anthemic backing, 'Hot & talking' is another synth-heavy pop banger from Amelia, Maddie and Ysabelle. The track is a cheeky and fun take on a girls' night out, eye-rolling at how easily their friendliness is mistaken for flirtation and how some guys assume that girls want their attention all the time.

'When I was a girl they told me I got pretty eyes

Now that I'm a woman they misread the signs

Only takes a look and they all start to fantasise'

The video for 'Hot & talking' is a whirlwind of choreography and costume changes, dropping Say Now into a Mad Hatter-style fantasyland of tea party chaos and British eccentricity. The video is directed by Vasso Vu who has also worked with Ashnikko, Rose Gray & Yeule.

As well as being co-signed by PinkPantheress the band have been hanging out with Sienna Spiro and Jane Remover and are fresh off a trip to NYC where they sold out their first live showcase for the EP, a performance described by The FADER as 'fabulous... the trio showcased their agile vocals and freshly futuristic sound.'

Say Now have co-written the EP which represents an ambitious and exciting metamorphosis for the band, who have spent 2026 immersed in writing and recording in New York, LA and the UK. During the writing process the band were listening to music new to them and outside typical girl band references, everything from Blood Orange, Hannah Diamond, A.G. Cook, SOPHIE, Jane Remover and J-Pop bands like Perfume. This period of experimentation and learning has led to the band's best work so far.

Say Now draw from the lineage of great British girl bands, and 'Hot & talking' sees the band take inspiration from one of their favourite groups, Girls Aloud. 'We are completely obsessed with Girls Aloud. The hooks, the attitude, the outfits; that's the energy we wanted for 'Hot & talking,'' say the band. With their listenership rising fast (monthly listeners have doubled since the release of 'Met my match,' adding over 1 million in the last 4 weeks), Say Now are set to join the ranks of the best of British.

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