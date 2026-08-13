Photos: MJ Cole & A. K. Paul Release New Single TALK TO US

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MJ Cole and A. K. Paul have released a new collaborative single titled TALK TO US via 892 Recordings/Platoon. The track marks the pair's first studio session together and follows MJ Cole's recent collaborations with PinkPantheress on Still Sincere and John Glacier on Move Time, continuing what the artist describes as a shift in sonic direction following his album Sincere.





Speaking on the release, MJ Cole shares:

'First time working with A. K. Paul, first session together, and this is what came out of it. DrumBrute drums, A. K.'s guitars on top, pianos and colourful synths, with a story from that morning being told. Same headspace as 'Move Time', garage-adjacent, but trying not to be defined by it.'

A. K. Paul adds:

'Such an honour to make a tune with a UKG legend, and a part of my youth growing up in NW London. I've never said yes so quick to a collab.'

Earlier this year MJ Cole made his Sundance debut having written the Original Score for the upcoming Wu Tang Clan documentary, The Disciple. At the premiere, he joined director Joanna Natasegara, RZA and other key contributors on the Q&A. In 2025, alongside new releases with Sammy Virji on 'Doctor' and a remix for Max Dean, MJ Cole celebrated 25 years of his Mercury Prize nominated album Sincere with a series of landmark performances, including Glastonbury's Glade Stage, headlining We Out Here Festival on the Friday night, and finishing the year with a sold-out show at KOKO, London. Across the tour, special guests such as Elisabeth Troy, Fallacy, Becky Hill, AJ Tracey, Vula, Katy B, and Eliza Rose joined him on stage.

About A. K. Paul

A. K. Paul is a songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist from Rayners Lane, London. Previous work includes collaborations with Kelela, Mura Masa, and his brother Jai Paul on Jasmine and BTSTU as well as his own singles Landcruisin' and Be Honest, on the siblings' Paul Institute label. As a songwriter and producer, A. K. has worked with Nao, Miguel and Foals among many others, and is the recipient of two Ivor Novello awards.

About MJ Cole

MJ Cole is a British composer, producer, and live performer, and one of the central architects of late-90s UK Garage, whose breakthrough track 'Sincere' was among the first garage songs to reach the UK Top 40. Over his career he's worked with artists including Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Mary J. Blige, Sammy Virji, AJ Tracey, Eliza Rose, Katy B, and Becky Hill, while expanding into orchestral and classical-inflected work (2020's MJ Cole presents Madrugada) and film scoring (The Disciple, Sundance). In 2025 he marked Sincere's 25th anniversary with major performances at Glastonbury, We Out Here Festival, and a sold-out KOKO show, reaffirming his ongoing influence on UK music.

2026 Tour Dates (More TBA)

14 Feb - Little Red Rave w/ Katy B - Village Underground - London (DJ)

7 April - Snowbombing Festival - Austria (LIVE)

23 May - Field Day Festival - London (LIVE)

4 Jul - Cambridge Dance Festival - Cambridge (DJ)

28th August - Hitchin Priory

29th August - Depot Mayfield - Manchester

30th August - Appetite On The Farm - Brentwood

5th Sept - Ghosts of Garage - Brixton

19th Sept - Daylight Disco - Norwich

3rd October - Mint XL - Leeds

MJ Cole, an architect of late-90s UK Garage whose breakthrough track Sincere reached the UK Top 40, recently wrote the original score for the Wu Tang Clan documentary The Disciple, which premiered at Sundance. In 2025 he marked the 25th anniversary of Sincere with performances at Glastonbury, We Out Here Festival, and a sold-out show at KOKO, London, featuring guests including Becky Hill, AJ Tracey, Katy B, and Eliza Rose. A. K. Paul, a songwriter and producer from Rayners Lane, London, has previously worked with Kelela, Mura Masa, Nao, Miguel, and Foals, and is a two-time Ivor Novello award recipient.

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