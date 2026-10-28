Sawyer Hill Releases Video for 'Lady Arkansas' From Debut Album

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Fayetteville, Arkansas-native Sawyer Hill has released a new video for his track 'Lady Arkansas,' originally released on his debut album, Everybody's Home, Nobody's Happy – out now via AWAL Recordings. Filmed before the start of tour, the video offers a new perspective on the song in the wake of the tragic bus accident earlier this month that claimed the life of the band's driver.

On the video's release, Sawyer says: 'We filmed this video for 'Lady Arkansas' a while back and originally planned to share it later in the year. But after the bus accident and everything we've been through these past couple of weeks, this song has taken on a whole new meaning for me. I wrote it about coming home - to the woman I love, and to Arkansas, which will always be home no matter where life takes me. Lately, the words 'I'll be home soon' have carried a different weight. I feel incredibly lucky to be able to say those words, and more grateful than ever for the people and places I get to come home to. It just felt like the right time to share this one with you.'

A GoFundMe has been established for the family of driver David 'Rollingcloud' Jackson, which can be found here.

The original North American tour dates for the Everybody's Home, Nobody's Happy Tour have been postponed, and new dates for 2027 will be announced in the coming weeks. International dates for 2027 remain confirmed.







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