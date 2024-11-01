Saweetie Drops 2-Pack Holiday Release 'Dear Big Santa'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated Saweetie returns to spice up the festivities with her brand-new holiday 2-pack release, Dear Big Santa, out now via Warner Records. Known for mixing banging beats with a dash of attitude, Saweetie brings her signature ICY energy to these tracks, giving fans a festive treat that is both naughty and nice.

This 2-pack offers a perfect blend of sultry, sass, and party vibes. “I Want You This Christmas" is a smooth and seductive slow jam that taps into Saweetie’s silky vocals and melodic side. It's the soundtrack for cozy nights by the fire with that special someone. Meanwhile, "Big Santa" is an uptempo anthem packed with playful bars and a bass line that’ll make you move all season long. It’s the ultimate stocking stuffer this Christmas, putting a slick hip-hop spin on the holiday classics we all know and love.

“The holidays are all about spreading love, having fun, and, of course, looking good while doing it!” Saweetie shares. “I wanted to give my fans music they can vibe to whether they’re cuddled up or turning up. 'Dear Big Santa' is my little gift to them.”

This latest drop adds an exclamation mark to an already electrifying 2024 for the multi-hyphenate star. This year, Saweetie released a steady stream of hits, including the soulful Jill Scott sample “IS IT THE WAY” and the summer smash “NANi,” which skyrocketed to the top of Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart. She also surprised fans with a guest appearance during Shygirl’s Sweat Tour, performing their joint track “Immaculate” to rousing applause.

Beyond the music, she’s cemented her cultural influence with a guest star spot on STARZ's hit series BMF, and brought her signature ICY vibes to NBC's The Voice as a mentor.

ABOUT SAWEETIE:

As a dynamic powerhouse, Saweetie continues to solidify herself as a multifaceted artist with her chart-topping songs, successful collaborations, philanthropic endeavors, and captivating on-screen performances. Born Diamonté Harper in Northern California, Saweetie was raised in a multi-ethnic household with her father being of African-American descent and her mother being of Filipino-Chinese descent. Saweetie was exposed to a wide range of music genres, which would later influence her own sound and identity as a trailblazer for young, culturally diverse individuals around the world.

After attending USC and earning a Bachelor's degree in Communications, Saweetie began to focus on her music career. Since then, Saweetie has accumulated over six billion career streams from her chart-topping hits such as the RIAA certified platinum “Tap In” and 4x platinum “My Type” and "Best Friend," featuring Doja Cat, which also earned two GRAMMY® Award nominations. In addition to numerous awards and accolades in the music space, Saweetie has also launched her own jewelry line “ICY'' while also solidifying herself as a global brand through her brand partnerships and campaigns with companies such as McDonald's, MAC, Crocs, Quay, Revlon, Champion, and PrettyLittleThing to name a few. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning so many different avenues, Saweetie’s global influence continues to grow with each subsequent project.

