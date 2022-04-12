Sarantos Releases New Single 'Party In Texas'

#1 iTunes chart-topper Sarantos has released the single and video for "Party In Texas." The single reached the UK iTunes' Top 10.

For the last 8 years, Chicago-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Sarantos has been releasing one single per month, without fail. April 2022 is no exception, as the prolific artist continues his audio travelogue. Sarantos follows his first-ever Greek language release, "Τα δακρια μου (My Tears Fall)" (an iTunes world music hit!) with "Party In Texas." As with all previous releases, a lyric video and an official music video are available. A book chapter and poem will be released later this month, in support of the track.

Watch the Official Video for "Party In Texas" below!

"The punchy rhythm and bouncy beat, with lots of character, will have you tapping your feet and swaying to the beat," says Sarantos. "I hope you enjoy all of the different sounds in this song, including influences of rock music, as well as pop, jazz and blues."

ABOUT SARANTOS: Sarantos is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, #1 iTunes UK Charting singer-songwriter, #1 iTunes South Africa Charting Folk & Country artist, proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet and part time spy. His music is a cross between Justin Bieber, Queen, Journey & Ed Sheeran. He's an alien who landed here to infect the human race and spread the disease of music. 2022 is Year #9 of his journey as he continues to release a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter and poem every month bringing his music to life! In 8 years, he has released 16 albums with 202 original tracks as well as 8 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs! He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

