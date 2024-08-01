Sarah Klang Shares 'Beautiful Woman' Track From Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed Swedish artist Sarah Klang returns with “Beautiful Woman,” the stunning first single from her upcoming full-length album, details to follow. Produced by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and composer Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats, Bonny Light Horseman), the soaring, piano-driven indie pop ballad is accompanied by a cinematic video that features a vulnerable Klang expressing the song’s sentiment through powerful movement and imagery. The song is available at all digital stores on August 2 HERE.

Sarah’s stream-of-consciousness storytelling is on full display on “Beautiful Woman,” which centers on a young Klang as she becomes aware of her own sexuality. What starts joyful is quickly dimmed by struggles with body image and society’s definition of “beautiful.” She shares, "'Beautiful Woman' takes place in my teenage bedroom and in my stupid little teenage head, as I discover my sexuality, try to be thin like Paris Hilton, and grow up believing that becoming a beautiful woman is the great meaning of life.”

While Klang’s last album Mercedes was a meditation on motherhood, “Beautiful Woman” introduces a more expansive theme as she explores and celebrates womanhood and girlhood, in all of its complicated beauty.

Klang has always had a talent for autobiographical songwriting, like on her acclaimed debut Love in The Milky Way (2018), which won Best Album at the Swedish Grammis awards. It continued on Creamy Blue (2019), her second album that earned another nomination for ‘Best Album’ and ‘Best Alternative Pop’ at the Grammis awards, and another nod for ‘European Album Of The Year’ at the IMPALA Awards. While her sound had previously touched upon a mix of influences (‘60 and ‘70s pop, Americana, an undercurrent of country), 2021’s acclaimed album VIRGO broadened her scope to include elements of ‘80s synth-pop (again winning a Grammis for Best Alternative Pop). In 2023, Sarah signed to Nettwerk Music Group and released Mercedes, an album inspired by her experience becoming a first time mother to her daughter, for whom the album is named. It earned Sarah yet another Grammis nomination for Best Pop Album of the Year, and received praise from Under The Radar, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, The Sunday Times, Atwood, Noctis, The LUNA Collective and more.

Sarah has European tour dates and festival appearances planned throughout the rest of summer, as well as a headline show at London’s Lafayette on September 8. Stay updated on live dates HERE.

Photo Credit: Fredrika Eriksson

