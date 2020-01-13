Sarah Jaffe Announces a Special Dallas Show

Sarah Jaffe is set to perform a special career-spanning show - A Constellation of Sorts - at The Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas on February 3rd where she will be joined by several members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, she has announced a run of dates supporting New Orleans duo Generationals. The tour starts on March 3rd in Houston, TX and sees Jaffe perform in San Antonio, El Paso, Santa Fe, and Boulder - tickets are on sale now.

2019 was a prolific year for Jaffe, who recorded and released three EPs with producer and collaborator Aaron Kelly. This is Better Pt.1 & This Is Better Pt.2 were released in July to glowing press from NYLON, Refinery29, FLOOD, Paste, BlackBook and more, and explored Jaffe's grieving process though an intense heartbreak. The set of heart wrenching companion EP's was followed by the contrasting vibrancy of her latest EP SMUT, which was released in October and saw Jaffe's songwriting shift toward the newfound freedom she was feeling being single and living alone for the first time in her adult life. The therapeutic 7-song set has received love from NPR, Ladygunn, BUILD, N*E*R*D Magazine, and KUTX among others.

Over her career, Jaffe has toured and shared stages with Norah Jones, Patty Griffin, Erykah Badu, Metric, Astronautalis, Chelsea Wolfe, The Polyphonic Spree, Overcoats, Cindy Wilson and Cyndi Lauper. She also often lends her talents to other projects - her voice was featured in the Pixar short Blue Umbrella, she co-wrote and sang on Eminem's "Bad Guy" taken from his Grammy Award winning The Marshall Mathers LP 2, and wrote and composed nine original songs for the 2018 independent film Never Goin' Back which received praise from Interview Magazine, The Guardian, Variety, New York Times, Los Angeles Times and more.

You can catch Sarah Jaffe in Dallas this February at The Meyerson Symphony Center. Her tour with Generationals kicks off on March 3rd and tickets are now on sale. For all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates stay tuned to www.sarahjaffe.com.

Confirmed Dates

2/3 @ Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, TX

3/3 @ White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX *

3/4 @ Paper Tiger in San Antonio, TX *

3/6 @ Lowbrow Place in El Paso, TX *

3/8 @ Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, NM *

3/10 @ Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO *

* w/ Generationals





Related Articles View More Music Stories