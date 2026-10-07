 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Sampa the Great Releases New Single 'Location' From Upcoming Album NU ZAMROCK

The third track from her forthcoming album merges Zamrock with hip-hop, poetry, and soul.

By:
Sampa the Great Releases New Single 'Location' From Upcoming Album NU ZAMROCK

Sampa the Great has released the new single 'Location', produced by GRAMMY-award winning Cadenza, as the third track to emerge from her forthcoming third album 'Nu Zamrock', out October 30th via Loma Vista Recordings. On November 4th Sampa will play a special double show at new London venue Blue Note - final tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

While recently reconnecting with family back home, Sampa learned that her blood uncle George Kunda (Groovy Joe) was a founding member of Zambia's legendary psychedelic rock band WITCH, pioneers of the 1970s movement known as Zamrock; that daring 1970s fusion of rock, funk, and African rhythm.

On this new album, Sampa finds herself reimagining Zamrock through her own lens, merging it with hip-hop, poetry, and soul to create Nu Zamrock, a form both ancestral and futuristic. 'Nu Zamrock is not nostalgia.' says Sampa 'It is the future remembering where it came from. This album is a reclamation of my lineage and bloodline: it is my homage to the disruptive, rebellious spirit that Zamrock represented at its peak and carried Zambia forward with, reintroducing the genre to the world, in my own way.'

Fans had their first taste of 'Nu Zamrock' with the 2025 single 'Can't Hold Us (feat. Mwanjé)', which was featured on EA's FC26, the new Arsenal x Adidas campaign, as well as highlighted in the summer Fortnite trailer.

'Nu Zamrock' follows on from Sampa's acclaimed 'As Above, So Below' (2022) and her breakout debut 'The Return' (2019), which was met with a series of accolades including three ARIA Awards (from six nominations), Bandcamp's Album Of The Year, BET's Amplified Artist of the Month, and the 2019 Australian Music Prize - the latter making Sampa the first artist to win the award twice. Sampa blew up globally, beyond Australia and gracing The Roots Picnic, NPR's Tiny Desk series, AFROPUNK and, Later….With Jools Holland. An artist who landed on Michelle Obama's personal playlist, who earned support from industry heavyweights like Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden and Annie Mac.

Nu Zamrock Tracklisting

1. Intro

2. Prayer In A Dance

3. Can't Quit Music

4. Simon Says

5. Catch If You Can

6. Can't Hold Us (feat. Mwanjé)

7. Location

8. Canary

9. Maybe Then

10. Supernova (feat. Sia)

11. So Mone

12. Star (feat. KAMAUU)

13. The Journey Is Underrated

14. Gone (feat. Nicole)

15. Nicole's Interlude

16. I Can Love

Live Dates

4th November - Blue Note, London, UK (early show)

4th November - Blue Note, London, UK (late show)

Photo Credit: Ricky Meyton & Lawrenzo’s Wurld (


Photo Credit: Ricky Meyton & Lawrenzo’s Wurld (
Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
REVERSE by Marla Kether Ft. Sofia Grant to Stream Today
REVERSE by Marla Kether Ft. Sofia Grant to Stream Today
7/30/2026
Bluey Book Reads to Return With Isla Fisher, Sia, Toni Collette and More
9/8/2026
WhyHunger to Present Amplified Hungerthon Concert
WhyHunger to Present Amplified Hungerthon Concert
10/1/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets