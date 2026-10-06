Billy Porter to Join Crystal Waters' I AM HOUSE ORCHESTRATED
The POSE actor and Tony Award winner performs alongside CeCe Peniston, Barbara Tucker, Inaya Day, and others.
Billy Porter has joined the lineup for Crystal Waters' I AM HOUSE Orchestrated, returning to Palladium Times Square in New York City on November 19.
The Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy Award winner will join Waters, Cece Peniston, Barbara Tucker, Inaya Day, Duane Harden and Thea Austin, with additional artists still to be announced.
Created by Waters, I AM HOUSE Orchestrated reimagines the songs, voices and legacy of house music with a full live orchestra. The November performance will mark the production's first anniversary, following its sold-out New York City debut at Sony Hall and a Miami Music Week performance earlier this year.
Waters is a 12-time Billboard Dance Chart No. 1 artist whose hits include "Gypsy Woman" and "100% Pure Love." She has earned six ASCAP Songwriter Awards and four Billboard Music Awards and has amassed more than 100 million streams on Spotify. Her work in house music also includes IAH Records and the syndicated I AM HOUSE Radio, which airs on SiriusXM's Utopia and across stations internationally.
Porter won Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy Awards for his performance as Lola in Kinky Boots and starred as Pray Tell in FX's Pose. As a recording artist, he scored a No. 1 Billboard Dance hit with "Love Yourself."
I AM HOUSE Orchestrated will take place November 19 at Palladium Times Square in New York City.
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