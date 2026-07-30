REVERSE by Marla Kether Ft. Sofia Grant to Stream Today

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Marla Kether has released a new single titled REVERSE, featuring Sofia Grant, available now for streaming.

Afro-Latin electronic producer, global-sounds inspired DJ, and bassist for Little Simz, Marla Kether returns with a new track 'Reverse,' the second track taken from her highly-anticipated EP Luso, set for release on Strut Records on 16th October.

Marla Kether's latest single 'Reverse' perfectly showcases her energetic, hook-driven approach to songwriting - a defining quality that runs throughout her genre-spanning EP. Expanding her impressive list of collaborators, the track features London vocalist Sofia Grant, with writing by Marla and co-production alongside fellow DJ and producer Val Fritz.

Inspired by the rich palette of Broken Beat and Jazz, Reverse is a radiant, high-energy cut built for summer dancefloors. Groove-laden, percussive, and filled with infectious hooks, 'Reverse' is a track that feels both sophisticated and effortlessly uplifting. Sofia Grant's soulful vocal performance glides over the groove, adding another layer of warmth and energy to one of Marla's most accomplished productions to date. Speaking about the collaboration, Marla says: 'I had worked with Sofia Grant on my debut EP and knew that she would be perfect for this track—her vocals on this one are incredible.'

Live instrumentation and electronic production move together throughout Luso, creating music built for clubs, headphones and festival stages alike. Marla weaves together Brazilian musical traditions, Broken Beat, Afro-Portuguese Batida, Afrobeat and jazz-inflected club music into a deeply rhythmic and emotionally rich body of work.

At its core, Luso is a celebration of community, movement and musical freedom - a release shaped by travel, collaboration and the energy of shared spaces. The result is a bold statement from an artist entering a new creative phase.

With Luso, Marla Kether confirms herself as one of the most exciting cross-disciplinary artists emerging from the UK underground today.

LIVE / DJ

02.04.26 - Above The Noise Bristol

2.04.26 - Electric Brixton *Supporting Femi Kuti

23.04.26 - Electric Bristol *Supporting Femi Kuti

24.04.26 - Manchester Academy 2 *Supporting Femi Kuti

25.04.26 - Leeds Uni Stylus *Supporting Femi Kuti

26.04.26 - QMU, Glasgow *Supporting Femi Kuti

06.05.26 - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield *Supporting WITCH

07.05.26 - Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds *Supporting WITCH

12.05.26 - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff *Supporting WITCH

14.05.26 - Strange Brew, Bristol *Supporting WITCH

24.05.26 - Cross The Tracks (DJ Set)

06.07 - Down The Rabbit Hole (DJ Set)

12.08.26 - Boomtown (DJ Set)

22.08.26 - Green Man (DJ Set)

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