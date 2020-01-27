Sammy Hagar & The Circle With Whitesnake Announce 2020 Summer U.S. Tour
Sammy Hagar & The Circle, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, are joining forces with Whitesnake, formed by former Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale with guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, drummer Tommy Aldridge, bassist Michael Devin and keyboardist Michele Luppi, for a 2020 summer tour featuring a setlist of some of the biggest hard-rocking hits of the past four decades. The 30-city U.S tour will also feature special guest Night Ranger on all dates, delivering fans an incredible summer evening of music at some of the most scenic outdoor amphitheaters across the U.S.
To celebrate the tour announcement, Sammy Hagar and David Coverdale released a special video discussing their first impressions of each other as well as first memories, how touring was then versus now, and more.
Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9th in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20th in Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, January 31st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle have quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on tour today, seamlessly ripping through career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy's solo career, as well as the band's hit debut studio album, Space Between, which scored them the #1 Rock Album and #4 overall album on the Billboard 200 in 2019. Setlists include hits like, "There's Only One Way To Rock", "Finish What Ya Started", "Mas Tequila", "I Can't Drive 55", "Can't Hang", "Rock Candy", "Right Now" and many more.
"I love some friendly competition on stage and that's exactly what this is going to be," said Sammy Hagar. "David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music."
Whitesnake, the platinum-selling hard rock hitmakers led by David Coverdale, boasts a catalogue of powerful hard rock and chart-topping power ballads that spans the decades with seminal and anthemic hits such as "Here I Go Again", "Still of the Night", "Fool for Your Loving", and "Is This Love" to name a few.
"The Red Rocker & The Snake??? OMG...I wanna see that show myself!!!," said David Coverdale of Whitesnake. "I'm a big fan of Sammy Hagar, Michael, Vic & Jason...We're gonna have a blast together !! See Y'All There, People!!!"
Night Ranger have earned widespread acclaim that includes multi-platinum and gold album status, fueled by an impressive string of instantly recognizable hits, including "Sister Christian", "Don't Tell Me You Love Me", "When You Close Your Eyes", the anthemic "(You Can Still) Rock In America", along with "Sentimental Street", "Goodbye", "Sing Me Away", and "Four in the Morning."
"Night Ranger is pumped to be on the tour with Sammy and Whitesnake. Night Ranger's first tour was with Sammy, and the two Whitesnake guitarists Reb and Joel have both played in Night Ranger," said Night Ranger. "This gives the tour and 'The Circle' even more meaning to us! You can still rock in America for sure."
Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Whitesnake 2020 Tour Dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Thu, Jul 9, 2020
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|Sat, Jul 11, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|Tue, Jul 14, 2020
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Wed, Jul 15, 2020
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Sat, Jul 18, 2020
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Sun, Jul 19, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Wed, Jul 22, 2020
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Thu, Jul 23, 2020
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Sat, Jul 25, 2020
|Niagara Falls, NY
|Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
|Sun, Jul 26, 2020
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Fri, Aug 7, 2020
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sat, Aug 8, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Tue, Aug 11, 2020
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Wed, Aug 12, 2020
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Fri, Aug 14, 2020
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sat, Aug 15, 2020
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Tue, Aug 18, 2020
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Wed, Aug 19, 2020
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park
|Fri, Aug 21, 2020
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Sat, Aug 22, 2020
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Wed, Sep 2, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Thu, Sep 3, 2020
|The Woodlands, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|Sun, Sep 6, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Tue, Sep 8, 2020
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Thu, Sep 10, 2020
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Sun, Sep 13, 2020
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Tue, Sep 15, 2020
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Wed, Sep 16, 2020
|Auburn, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|Fri, Sep 18, 2020
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|Sun, Sep 20, 2020
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre