Sammy Hagar & The Circle With Whitesnake Announce 2020 Summer U.S. Tour

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, are joining forces with Whitesnake, formed by former Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale with guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, drummer Tommy Aldridge, bassist Michael Devin and keyboardist Michele Luppi, for a 2020 summer tour featuring a setlist of some of the biggest hard-rocking hits of the past four decades. The 30-city U.S tour will also feature special guest Night Ranger on all dates, delivering fans an incredible summer evening of music at some of the most scenic outdoor amphitheaters across the U.S.

To celebrate the tour announcement, Sammy Hagar and David Coverdale released a special video discussing their first impressions of each other as well as first memories, how touring was then versus now, and more.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9th in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20th in Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, January 31st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on tour today, seamlessly ripping through career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy's solo career, as well as the band's hit debut studio album, Space Between, which scored them the #1 Rock Album and #4 overall album on the Billboard 200 in 2019. Setlists include hits like, "There's Only One Way To Rock", "Finish What Ya Started", "Mas Tequila", "I Can't Drive 55", "Can't Hang", "Rock Candy", "Right Now" and many more.

"I love some friendly competition on stage and that's exactly what this is going to be," said Sammy Hagar. "David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music."

Whitesnake, the platinum-selling hard rock hitmakers led by David Coverdale, boasts a catalogue of powerful hard rock and chart-topping power ballads that spans the decades with seminal and anthemic hits such as "Here I Go Again", "Still of the Night", "Fool for Your Loving", and "Is This Love" to name a few.

"The Red Rocker & The Snake??? OMG...I wanna see that show myself!!!," said David Coverdale of Whitesnake. "I'm a big fan of Sammy Hagar, Michael, Vic & Jason...We're gonna have a blast together !! See Y'All There, People!!!"

Night Ranger have earned widespread acclaim that includes multi-platinum and gold album status, fueled by an impressive string of instantly recognizable hits, including "Sister Christian", "Don't Tell Me You Love Me", "When You Close Your Eyes", the anthemic "(You Can Still) Rock In America", along with "Sentimental Street", "Goodbye", "Sing Me Away", and "Four in the Morning."

"Night Ranger is pumped to be on the tour with Sammy and Whitesnake. Night Ranger's first tour was with Sammy, and the two Whitesnake guitarists Reb and Joel have both played in Night Ranger," said Night Ranger. "This gives the tour and 'The Circle' even more meaning to us! You can still rock in America for sure."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Whitesnake 2020 Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Thu, Jul 9, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Sat, Jul 11, 2020 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Tue, Jul 14, 2020 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Wed, Jul 15, 2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Sun, Jul 19, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Wed, Jul 22, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Thu, Jul 23, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Sat, Jul 25, 2020 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Sun, Jul 26, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Fri, Aug 7, 2020 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sat, Aug 8, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Tue, Aug 11, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Wed, Aug 12, 2020 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Fri, Aug 14, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sat, Aug 15, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Tue, Aug 18, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Wed, Aug 19, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park Fri, Aug 21, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Sat, Aug 22, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Wed, Sep 2, 2020 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Thu, Sep 3, 2020 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sun, Sep 6, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Tue, Sep 8, 2020 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Thu, Sep 10, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Sun, Sep 13, 2020 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Tue, Sep 15, 2020 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Wed, Sep 16, 2020 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre Fri, Sep 18, 2020 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre Sun, Sep 20, 2020 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre





Related Articles View More Music Stories