Sammi Heaney Releases New Single ANYTHING AT ALL

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Australia-based rising singer-songwriter Sammi Heaney has released her new single 'Anything At All,' out now via Safelight Records. Heaney's delicate vocals blend with acoustic guitar, capturing the fragility of unrequited love.

Through raw, unflinching lyrics like 'shame you only like me after alcohol' and 'give me good, give me bad, give me anything at all,' Sammi captures the vulnerability of wanting someone who can't give you what you need, and the painful struggle to convince yourself you're better off without them. The result is a deeply personal yet universally relatable portrait of heartbreak and longing.

A few months back, Sammi Heaney unveiled her debut single, 'Guilty.' At first, Heaney's own self-criticism led her to believe 'Guilty' wasn't particularly unique within her growing body of work. Her audience quickly proved otherwise. When she first uploaded a preview of the song, it amassed 100,000 views overnight, signaling an immediate connection with listeners who recognized Heaney's knack for capturing the complexities of romantic fallout. Channeling the sting of seeing an ex with a new lover, 'Guilty' pairs punchy acoustic guitar with viscerally honest lyrics, transforming the pain of heartbreak into an instantly relatable anthem.

Since its release, 'Guilty' has continued to build momentum, surpassing one million streams in just three days and now boasting over four million streams.

Sammi is a lifelong creative, she acted, wrote poetry, and even spent time working in the circus. But during Australia's strict pandemic lockdowns, she found herself at home with little outlet beyond learning new instruments and experimenting with songwriting. Soon, the songs began pouring out. When normal life resumed, Heaney started debuting her music at Melbourne open mic nights, often performing for little more than her parents and a handful of senior citizens. Still, she knew she was onto something.

At first, Heaney wrote songs because she felt alone, and later she wrote them because she felt lost and distant from people she thought she loved. Now, she hopes listeners find the same solace she found in these songs. 'One of my biggest goals is to give people a place to put their emotions,' Heaney concludes. 'You might hear a song, and you might not feel better about what went on. But you feel better knowing there's other people that feel the same thing.'

Photo Credit: James Morris



Photo Credit: James Morris

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