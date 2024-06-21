Sam Tompkins Releases Cover of 'Talking to the Moon'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British singer-songwriter Sam Tompkins has released his long-awaited full cover of ‘Talking To The Moon’. The track will be released as a special edition 7” vinyl along with a new picture disc vinyl format of Sam’s highly anticipated debut album ‘hi my name is insecure’.

‘Talking To The Moon’ is where it all really began for Sam; in the three years since that simple cover in his bedroom (10.8m views) first dropped, Tompkins has gone on to sell out Hammersmith Apollo, perform on stage with his now close friend Justin Bieber, support The Kid LAROI in a sold out European tour, as well as sell out a US tour. The cover has gained multiple viral moments, including a huge sample from JNR Choi, and all content relating to the song accumulating a staggering 47 million views across Sam’s Instagram and Tiktok. The track is also accompanied by artwork created by highly-acclaimed artist Reuben Dangoor (The Emirates Stadium, NBA, EA Sports, Nandos). Now just before the release of his debut album, Sam rewards his longest term fans with the full release of ‘Talking To The Moon’.

Speaking on the track Sam says, "A few years ago I covered this amazing song, I never expected it would change my life the way it did. I used to think that I couldn't claim any pride in a song that wasn't mine but since reposting my original video a year ago everyone around me has been telling me to release the full version, especially my Dad, who would remind me that some of the world's best songs are covers. This song is so wonderfully written by Bruno and I'm so grateful for that. Thank you to all the kind strangers on the internet for reminding me of who and what I am. I appreciate you all. My version of 'Talking To The Moon” is out Friday and I'm super excited to finally release it into the world. I can’t wait for you to finally have it."

‘hi, my name is insecure’, out 26th July via Island Records, has been years in the making as Sam built his dream body of work, incorporating tracks which are already fan favourites alongside exciting new material. The album includes hit tracks ‘someone else’, ‘time will fly’, ‘see me’, ‘lose it all’, ‘phones in heaven’, ‘numb’ and his most recently released single from the album, ‘dead to me’.

Sam recently announced a massive UK and European tour, which will see him perform in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Madrid, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Prague, Hamburg, Warsaw, Munich and Amsterdam throughout November and December this year. Tickets are on sale HERE.

Sam will also travel across the UK as part of his Record Store Tour in July and August, with stops in London, Brighton, Bristol, Birmingham, Nottingham and Liverpool. Tickets are available HERE

Since starting his musical journey at 16 years old busking on the streets of Brighton, Sam has gone on to sell out shows around the world and amass a dedicated and enraptured fanbase, cementing his reputation as one of the fastest rising British male artists. Being hailed by the likes of GQ as “one of the UK's most exciting vocal talents of the moment”, CLASH’s “the man of the moment” and last year was nominated for Rolling Stone's Rising Star Award. He’s cultivated an incredible online community for millions to share their love of music and has received praise from high profile artists including Drake, Fred again.., Justin Bieber, RAYE, Sam Smith and more.

The future looks bright for Sam Tompkins as he looks ahead to more incredible music, captivating live shows and deepening his connection with his audience. Championing authenticity without taking himself too seriously, and using his ever-growing platform to encourage others to do the same, he is an artist apart.

‘hi, my name is insecure’ UK Record Store Tour

JULY

25th July Pryzm Kingston, London - SOLD OUT

26th July Rough Trade East, London - SOLD OUT

28th July Resident, Brighton - SOLD OUT

29th July Rough Trade, Bristol - SOLD OUT

30th July HMV The Vault, Birmingham

31st July Rough Trade, Nottingham - SOLD OUT

AUGUST

4th August Rough Trade, Liverpool

UK/EU Tour Dates

2nd Nov O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

3rd Nov SWG3 Warehouse - Glasgow, UK

4th Nov Stylus - Leeds, UK

6th Nov SWX - Bristol, UK

8th Nov O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

9th Nov Dome - Brighton, UK

11th Nov O2 Academy - Bournemouth, UK

15th Nov Lula Club - Madrid, ES

16th Nov Razzmatazz - Barcelona, ES

17th Nov Vega - Copenhagen, DK

19th Nov Bar Brooklyn - Stockholm, SE

20th Nov Parkteateret - Oslo, NO

23rd Nov Rock Café - Prague, CZ

26th Nov Docks - Hamburg, DE

27th Nov Hybrydy - Warsaw, PL

29th Nov Theaterfabrik - Munich, DE

1st Dec Melkweg Max - Amsterdam, NL

3rd Dec Live Music Hall - Cologne, DE

4th Dec Museum at Botanique - Brussels, BE

6th Dec Bellevilloise - Paris, FR

Photo Credit: Mitch Peryer

