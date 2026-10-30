Sam Smith Releases Duet Version of 'My Guy' With Jacob Lusk

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Sam Smith has released a duet version of their recent single 'My Guy,' featuring rising R&B/gospel singer Jacob Lusk. A defining track from Smith's acclaimed album Hazel Eyes, 'My Guy' takes on a rhapsodic new dimension with the addition of Lusk's vocal work.

Out now via Capitol Records, the reimagined 'My Guy' is accompanied by an official live video capturing Smith and Lusk's performance of the song last month at the historic London Coliseum.

One of several unabashedly romantic love songs on Hazel Eyes, 'My Guy' offers up a euphoric portrait of total adoration, summoning a dreamlike mood with its slow-burning rhythms and softly shimmering guitar tones. In the new rendition, Lusk takes the song's second verse, infusing each line with the mix of power and vulnerability he's brought to recent collaborations with the likes of Honey Dijon and a performance with Moby at Coachella. Along with joining Smith for a playful back-and-forth at the bridge, the Compton-bred artist lends his voice to the original track's harmonies — a girl-group-esque flourish supplied in part by Smith, indie-pop artist Feist (one of Smith's main collaborators on Hazel Eyes), and singer/songwriter Moses Sumney.

Co-written by Smith, Feist, Simon Aldred (Avicii, Liam Gallagher), and Shahzad Ismaily (Yoko Ono, Damien Rice), 'My Guy' premiered alongside its official music video in June and earned praise from outlets including SPIN, who hailed it as 'a buoyant celebration of fully requited love,' and CBS News Sunday Morning, who deemed it 'a step forward from LGBTQ love songs being marginalized' and 'a hit-worthy ballad where one little repeated noun makes a big advancement — revolution has never sounded so gentle.'

The former lead singer of BRIT-nominated group Gabriels, Lusk recently made a surprise appearance during Smith's set at the London Coliseum — a performance delivered as part of their To Be Free global residency, a run of intimate shows launched by Smith in fall 2025. As their voices intertwine, the two singers move between moments of delicate restraint and soaring emotion, adding further poignancy to the song's ode to everlasting connection.

Earlier this month, Smith made their latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they teamed up with The TwoCity Chorus for a performance of their collaboration 'Oh Mother,' one of the most explosive moments on Hazel Eyes. Also in the episode, Smith joined Fallon for a conversation about the making of Hazel Eyes, reflecting on the creative freedom that came with writing about love from a place of happiness and security.

Co-produced by Smith, Aldred, and David Odlum (Glen Hansard, Josh Ritter), Hazel Eyes arrived in August and signaled an evolution for the artist. The album draws from an eclectic expanse of genres — baroque pop, British folk, outlaw country, left-field R&B — while foregrounding Smith's voice as they explore the beauty and complexity of wholehearted devotion. Partly recorded at New York City's Electric Lady Studios, Hazel Eyes also includes standouts like 'Constant Companion'; 'When He's Gone,' a meditation on the fear of losing the one you love that Rolling Stone hailed as a 'bluesy lament'; 'Love Is A Stillness,' a piano ballad; and the soaring denouement 'To Be Free,' praised by Stereogum for spotlighting Smith's 'immensely powerful voice.'

Released to acclaim from NPR ('Best Albums'), Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, and more, The New Yorker called the album Sam's 'most personal yet,' while The New York Times raved 'Smith has a new clarity and confidence,' and Variety declared, 'Sam Smith wears their heart on their sleeve with the lovestruck Hazel Eyes.'

Following Smith's recent The New York Times' Sunday Arts & Leisure section cover story, the artist sat down for a New Yorker Radio Hour interview that shed further light on the creative origins and personal inspirations behind their fifth studio album. Smith also spoke with The Guardian, and shared the stories behind individual songs on social media.

About Sam Smith

Sam Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists in recent history. A five-time GRAMMY winner, Sam holds two Guinness World Records — for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In the Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning 'Writing's On the Wall'). Sam has amassed over 65 million equivalent album sales, 400 million single sales, and over 57 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums: In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes, and Gloria, which includes the global smash single 'Unholy' ft. Kim Petras. 'Unholy' spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, marking Sam's eighth to top the tally.

In June 2025, Sam released their live album BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. In July 2025, they returned with 'To Be Free,' an acoustic song exploring how vulnerability can unlock bravery and freedom, earning praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone and Billboard ('one of their most striking songs in years'), and Stereogum ('heart string-pulling … immensely powerful'), among others. Sam's fifth studio album Hazel Eyes is out now.

About Jacob Lusk

Jacob Lusk is a vocal force, blending gospel, soul, pop and dance with electrifying presence and emotional depth. Raised in Compton, California, and steeped in gospel from an early age, he is the son of the late music producer Gregory Lusk. As frontman of Gabriels, he helped create Angels & Queens, the acclaimed debut album praised by The Guardian as an Album of the Year contender. His 2022 Glastonbury performance was among the festival's standout sets. With a voice steeped in soul, a theatrical flair and a signature style of flowing capes and tailored suits, Lusk is an artist of rare intensity and individuality.

Photo Credit: Collier Schorr









Photo Credit: Collier Schorr

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