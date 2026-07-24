Sam Smith Shares Epic New Power Anthem 'Oh Mother' Feat. The Twocity Chorus

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Sam Smith has released a new song titled OH MOTHER, featuring the TwoCity Chorus.

The single, released July 22, 2026, is the second track from Smith's forthcoming album Hazel Eyes, set for release on August 21 via Capitol Records.

In a departure from the slow-burning euphoria of 'My Guy' (a blissed-out love song released last month), 'Oh Mother' channels a fierce longing for maternal comfort in the face of deception. One of several songs on Hazel Eyes recorded with The TwoCity Chorus, the soul-stirring epic centers on a spellbinding back-and-forth between Sam and the 28-member vocal collective, whose harmonies blaze with a feverish intensity.

'The choir is meant to represent the fury of a mother witnessing her child's betrayal — they're summoning a sort of divine feminine energy,' Sam explains. 'We also have vocals from my friend Dante, who was a mothering presence to me as a queer person in my 20s. It's like a gathering of voices offering strength.'

Like all of Hazel Eyes, 'Oh Mother' finds Sam co-producing alongside David Odlum (Glen Hansard, Josh Ritter) and Simon Aldred (Avicii and Liam Gallagher), dreaming up a singular sound rooted in the raw vitality of live instrumentation. From the moment Sam delivers its fateful opening lyric ('You remind me of my mother's greatest fear'), the combustible but cathartic track surges with a force that never lets up, fueled by thundering piano lines, fuzzed-out guitar riffs, and stomping hand percussion. Also featuring cinematic strings from composer Gabe Noel (Sombr, Father John Misty), 'Oh Mother' builds to a breathtaking call-and-response between Sam and The TwoCity Chorus — ultimately transforming the song from a tragic story of betrayal to a transcendent affirmation of a mother's love.

'Oh Mother' extends the momentum of 'My Guy' — a sublimely romantic track released in tandem with the announcement of Hazel Eyes. After premiering alongside its official music video, 'My Guy' earned rave reviews from the likes of SPIN, who noted that the song is 'a buoyant celebration of fully requited love and features harmonies from Feist and singer/songwriter Moses Sumney, adding a playful, girl-group-inspired flourish to its lovestruck sentiment.' CBS News 'Sunday Morning' declared, '…['My Guy'] is a step forward from LGBTQ love songs being marginalized… 'a hit-worthy ballad where one little repeated noun makes a big advancement…revolution has never sounded so gentle.' Watch the segment HERE.

The follow-up to Gloria (a 2023 LP featuring their global smash single 'Unholy' with Kim Petras), Hazel Eyes unfolds as a modern fairytale of requited love, pairing its unguarded intimacy with gorgeously layered storytelling. In bringing their fifth studio album to life, Sam recorded in legendary spaces like New York City's Electric Lady Studios and joined forces with a close-knit circle of collaborators, including indie-pop luminary Feist, visionary multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily (Yoko Ono, Damien Rice), and in-demand string arranger Rob Moose (Bon Iver, The National). Three years in the making, the 12-song stunner pushes into daring new territory while remaining grounded in the luminous vocal work that's made Sam one of their generation's most celebrated singers.

Along with 'Oh Mother' and 'My Guy,' Hazel Eyes will feature the previously released 'Love Is A Stillness' and 'To Be Free.' The latter track lent its name to Sam's acclaimed run of global residencies, which launched last fall at Brooklyn's historic Warsaw. Blending beloved hits with unreleased songs from Hazel Eyes, the To Be Free series has featured surprise appearances from Hozier, Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile, SIENNA SPIRO, and Kim Petras. Offering the rare opportunity to experience Sam's live show in intimate venues, the residency continues next month at Auditorio Telmex in Guadalajara, Mexico (August 14), followed by four nights at Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional (August 17, 18, 20, and 21). Earlier this month, Sam also announced a UK residency for September, marking their first multi-night stint in the UK since the Gloria tour in 2023. The UK run will include two performances at Manchester's Albert Hall (September 3 and 4) and eight nights at the London Coliseum (September 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, and 19). Further info is available here.

ABOUT SAM SMITH

Sam Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history. A five-time GRAMMY winner, Sam holds two Guinness World Records — for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In the Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning 'Writing's on the Wall'). Sam has amassed over 64 million equivalent album sales, 392 million single sales, and over 57 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes, and Gloria which Rolling Stone praised as 'their deepest album yet,' and includes the global smash single 'Unholy' Ft. Kim Petras. 'Unholy' spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, marking Sam's eighth to top the tally. In June 2025, Sam released their stunning live album BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. In July 2025, they returned with 'To Be Free,' a soulful acoustic song exploring how vulnerability can unlock bravery and freedom, quickly earning critical praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone ('Sam Smith feels light as a feather'), Billboard ('one of their most striking songs in years'), and Stereogum ('heart string-pulling … immensely powerful'), among others. Sam will release their highly anticipated fifth studio album Hazel Eyes on August 21.

Photo Credit: Collier Schorr



Photo Credit: Collier Schorr

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...