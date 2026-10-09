Sebastian Schub Releases New Single 'before you hit the water.'

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Continuing his run of new music releases in 2026, Sebastian Schub has shared his new single, 'before you hit the water.', released via Capitol Records and available to stream here.

Written by Schub in the back of a cab, at a moment when he was feeling low, 'before you hit the water.' carries the deep melancholy that runs through his voice. It's a song that puts an arm around the shoulder of a young Schub (pronounced Shoob) and tells him that things will be alright; that he'll be alright.

'I wrote 'before you hit the water.' when I was at a real low point. I think I just needed a friendly, encouraging voice in my ears. A soft sound to pick me up and lift me through the day' says Sebastian Schub.

Arriving in London from Germany at fifteen to study, Schub left the rest of his family behind in Hamburg. He quickly immersed himself in everything London had to offer, hitting the ground running while unable to shake a nagging sense of alienation and cultural estrangement. Though he felt welcomed by his new country and neighbourhood, moving at such a young age left him grappling with questions of identity and belonging – themes that run through today's track and will continue to evolve across Sebastian's future releases.

Seb follows a recent support slot at London's Coliseum in support of Sam Smith (chosen by Sam personally, in association with BBC Introducing) with a headline run of UK/Europe.

Sebastian Schub Live:

October 3rd – Dublin, Academy 2

October 5th – Glasgow, King Tut's

October 6th – Manchester, The Deaf Institute

October 7th – London, EartH Theatre

October 8th – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

October 10th – Paris, L'Archipel

October 12th – Cologne, Yard Club

October 13th – Berlin, Prachtwerk

October 14th – Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli

November 12th – Birmingham, BP Pulse Live (w/ Myles Smith)

Photo Credit: Una Burnand



Photo Credit: Una Burnand

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