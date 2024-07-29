Sam Palladio to Embark on UK Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed musician and actor Sam Palladio has announced his Before We Lost The Light UK headline tour for September 2024. The five date run begins at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on September 22nd and finishes at London’s Omeara on September 30th.



Tickets are available on artist pre-sale from 10am Wednesday 31st July, promoter and venue pre-sale starts 10am Thursday 1st August and general on sale begins at 10am Friday 2nd August here.



Regarding the tour Sam says, “I’m so excited to be playing my first ever UK headlining tour. It’s the start of a new chapter for me as I release my debut album The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light. The album is the culmination of years of hard work and to finally be able to take it on the road and share my story is both thrilling and cathartic.



“I’ve been fortunate to tour heavily in the UK with the cast of Nashville but to bring this album to life in these awesome, intimate venues takes me back to the thrill of playing rock clubs as a teenager, feeling the energy and really bringing people together. Ultimately I want to get to know my audience and I want them to get to know me, more than just as an actor on a TV show.”

BEFORE WE LOST THE LIGHT SEPTEMBER 2024 UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

22nd – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

23rd – Glasgow, King Tuts

24th – Manchester, Band On The Wall

27th – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

30th – London, Omeara



Sam Palladio will be touring his anticipated forthcoming debut album The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light. The album is released on September 13th 2024 and available to pre-order now here.



The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light is a bright beacon for the Cornish singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor’s whirlwind trans-Atlantic life.



The album was born in Nashville, with some judicious nods back to the UK and finished in Los Angeles in the iconic “Prince Room” of the legendary Sunset Sound studios with Grammy-winning producer Dave Sardy (Noel Gallagher, Band Of Horses, Royal Blood).



The title of the record The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light is a lyric taken from the single ‘Something On My Mind’, an achingly touching pop ballad inspired by the passing of Sam’s mother Sally and at its heart the record is a tribute to her.



The album also speaks to his lifelong experience in and around music, his deep immersion in Nashville and heartland Americana, while also retaining his obsessive fandom for rock and guitar music alongside addressing very personal and life changing moments, prompting a diverse record of moving emotions, textures and sounds.



Stardust glistens throughout the stunning record and Sam is joined by collaborators including Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil on the laid-back anthem ‘Spill Your Heart’, while Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett lays down scorching riffs and soloing on the rollicking barroom anthem and recent single ‘Tennessee’.



Sam wrote is latest single ‘Gone Like The Summer’ with ex-Kaiser Chiefs drummer Nick Hodgson and for the video Sam enlisted the help of actor Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween, The Runaways, Nashville) to play out the musings on past romances found in the breezy indie track.



The video also throws back to the fictional romance the pair shared in the hit TV series Nashville, the show which skyrocketed Sam to fame in America, where Sam played Gunnar Scott and Scout caught Gunnar’s attention as Erin.



Last week Sam released an additional lyric video for the single which has been filmed in his Cornish hometown and can be seen here.



The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light captures the best side of Sam as he readies for his rock ‘n’ roll close up. Fans can catch Sam live and in the spotlight on his forthcoming headline tour.

