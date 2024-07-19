Sam Palladio Releases New Single 'Gone Like The Summer'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed musician and actor Sam Palladio has released his brand new single ‘Gone Like The Summer’ taken from his forthcoming debut album The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light out September 13th 2024 and available to pre-order now here.

‘Gone Like The Summer’ is a bright breezy indie track musing on past romances co-written between Sam Palladio and ex-Kaiser Chiefs’ drummer Nick Hodgson. The video finds Sam displaying his multi-instrumentalist chops as he himself takes to the drums in a music shop to woo the love interest played by Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween, The Runaways, Nashville).

The video throws back to the fictional romance the pair shared in the hit TV series Nashville where Sam played Gunnar Scott and Scout caught Gunnar’s attention as Erin. Nashville saw Sam Palladio shoot to fame in America, kickstarting a whirlwind career for the Cornish singer and actor.

Regarding the new single he says, “‘Gone Like The Summer’ is about the nostalgia of those youthful summer romances that burn out too soon. California felt like the perfect canvas for the song as I’d spent many summers out there, but I wanted to bring a little indie Britpop into the sound of the record too. Working with my co-writer Nick Hodgson, who’s band Kaiser Chiefs were a favourite of mine, felt like a great entry into that world and inspired the vibrant 2000s leaning electric guitar.”



Sam’s upcoming debut album The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light speaks to his lifelong experience in and around music, his deep immersion in Music City and heartland Americana, while also retaining his obsessive fandom for rock and guitar music alongside addressing very personal and life changing moments, prompting a diverse record of moving emotions, textures and sounds.



The album title The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light is a lyric taken from the single ‘Something On My Mind’, an achingly touching pop ballad is inspired by the passing of Sam’s mother Sally and at its heart the record is a tribute to her.

The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light was born in Nashville, with some judicious nods back to the UK and finished in Los Angeles in the iconic “Prince Room” of the legendary Sunset Sound studios. Grammy-winning producer Dave Sardy (Noel Gallagher, Band Of Horses, Royal Blood) applied additional production, and called in some musician friends including Matt Chamberlain (Stevie Nicks, David Bowie) to replace drum work, while ex-Jellyfish man Jason Faulkner (St Vincent, Beck) came in and “replayed a load of guitars and put in some beautiful organs and keys,” Sam says. “We had done a lot of the groundwork in Nashville, and then this little bit of California stardust was sprinkled through.”



Stardust glistens throughout the stunning record and Sam is joined by further collaborators including Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil on the laid-back anthem ‘Spill Your Heart’, while Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett lays down scorching riffs and soloing on the rollicking bar-room anthem ‘Tennessee’.



Both are close friends of Sam and while their strong relationships were also born in Nashville they now too stretch across continents. Sam has previously supported Biffy Clyro across Europe, while in 2023 Simon Neil joined Palladio onstage at the Hammersmith Apollo and wowed fans with a special duet of the Biffy hit ‘Many Of Horror’.



Chris Shiflett meanwhile joined Sam onstage last month at Palladio’s headline show at London’s 100 Club where Sam treated fans to a delectable live taste of the forthcoming album including the surprise duet on ‘Tennessee’.



As an inclusive record offering clarity and transparency into the life, thoughts and feelings of the extremely talented Brit, The Perfect Summer’s Day, Before We Lost The Light captures the best side of Palladio as he readies for his rock ‘n’ roll close up with the release of his highly anticipated debut album.

THE PERFECT SUMMER’S DAY, BEFORE WE LOST THE LIGHT

Meanwhile In London Tennessee (feat. Chris Shiflett) Tears In A Carpark Something On My Mind Spill Your Heart (feat. Simon Neil) Gone Like The Summer SMF B.O.A.T Bullet for Your Love Jenni Wake Me Up In Nashville

Comments