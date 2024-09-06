Sam MacPherson Kick-Starts New Era With Two New Singles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson is kickstarting a new era with two new singles: the introspective “August Always”, and the assertive “I’m Not From Anywhere Else” - both songs are available now on all streaming platforms.

“I was at this funeral last August when I heard, felt, or thought the words, ‘August Always’,” Sam explains. “I’d never experienced something coming into my head from outside of my body like that. My middle name is August. All of these things sent me down a rabbit hole of chasing what it all meant to me, where I was in life, where I desired to be, and what I’ve done and haven’t done. I was facing myself for the first time in a long time. The song is about feeling like no matter what I do or where I go, there’s always a piece of me that’s going to be in August in New Jersey.”

About “I’m Not From Anywhere Else” Sam shares, “The song is a line in the sand. I’m accepting who I am, acknowledging where I’m from, paying homage to the family that raised me, and documenting it as a reminder and a trophy.”

The dual tracks explore Sam’s complex relationship with his hometown of Red Bank, New Jersey, offering unique perspectives on Sam’s roots while continuing to showcase his talent for blending personal reflection with poignant storytelling. “August Always” sees Sam navigate his mixed feelings on where he grew up as he realizes “love and hate share the same backyard.” On “I’m Not From Anywhere Else” Sam accepts the good, bad and the ugly, and reflects on what connects him to Red Bank, cementing his deep seated love for the town as he declares “If there’s another way, you know I wouldn’t have it. If there’s another place, you know it wouldn’t matter”.

The new songs follow Sam’s emotional “I Don’t Wanna See You Try”, released earlier this year. On the track, Sam draws a turbulent scene of frustration, compassion, and a desperate plea for understanding as he dives into the complexities of deeply caring about someone who is seemingly at a breaking point. The heartfelt track received praise from Entertainment Tonight, Ones To Watch and more.

PHOTO CREDIT: COLE SILBERMAN

