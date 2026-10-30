Sam Louis Releases 'end times' Single via Shamus Records

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Toronto-based alternative artist Sam Louis has released a new single, 'end times,' via Shamus Records.

'end times' is described as an anthemic alternative rock existential exploration. Sam Louis shares, ''end times' turns some of that anxiety outward, responding to the instability of the world while contrasting darker subject matter with the reassurance that everything's gonna be alright.'

Sam Louis has found success with adds on Spotify's New Music Friday, YouTube's Pop Before It Breaks, and Amazon Music's Brand New Music. An Indigenous Music Award winner and International Songwriting Competition semifinalist, Sam has also reached the Top 50 on Canada's Got Talent, performed multiple sold-out Canadian Music Week showcases, and landed international sync placements.

With more than 2.5 million streams, Sam Louis pairs emotionally direct songwriting with textured guitars, atmospheric production, and a modern alt-pop edge. Building toward his most ambitious chapter yet, Sam will release his new full-length album, low impact, followed by his first touring circuit in 2027.

https://open.spotify.com/track/2tZUCstc7zgALYcjEJBZx7'si=ac05ca7f3a834cea

https://music.apple.com/us/song/end-times/6805073363

Website | Spotify

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