Sam Louis Releases New Single 'cave in'

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Toronto-based alternative artist and musician Sam Louis has released his new single 'cave in' via Shamus Records. The track transforms the overwhelming feeling of being trapped inside your own thoughts into a restless, atmospheric alternative-pop anthem, pairing raw vocals and atmospheric guitars with forward-driving production. A dark yet cathartic exploration of losing control without losing hope, the track captures the search for light when everything feels like it's closing in.

Sam Louis has found success with adds on Spotify's New Music Friday, YouTube's Pop Before It Breaks, and Amazon Music's Brand New Music. An Indigenous Music Award winner and International Songwriting Competition semifinalist, Sam has also reached the Top 50 on Canada's Got Talent, performed multiple sold-out Canadian Music Week showcases, and landed international sync placements.

https://open.spotify.com/track/08eXHFDBy1UGbzv0mmIMbQ'si=131fb126e04243a1

Toronto-based alternative artist Sam Louis pairs emotionally direct songwriting with textured guitars, atmospheric production, and a modern alt-pop edge. With more than 2.5 million streams, his music has earned support from Spotify's New Music Friday, YouTube's Pop Before It Breaks, and Amazon Music's Brand New Music.

His new single 'cave in' turns the feeling of being trapped inside your own thoughts into a restless alternative-pop record. Atmospheric guitars and raw vocals collide with production that keeps pushing forward, mirroring the overwhelming weight of it all. The track is wide-open and claustrophobic, a dark, cathartic reminder not to let the walls close in when it feels like there's no way out. Louis shares, 'I wrote “cave in” around the overwhelming feeling of losing control but not hope…when everything is moving too fast around you and you keep failing to slow yourself down. “cave in” is about searching for that light at the end of the collapsing tunnel.'

Building toward his most ambitious chapter yet, Sam will release his new full-length album, low impact, followed by his first touring circuit in 2027.

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