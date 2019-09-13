Sam Fender Releases Debut Album HYPERSONIC MISSILES

Today the UK's Sam Fender releases his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles via Interscope. The LP was written, recorded and produced at Fender's own self-built warehouse studio in North Shields, England alongside long-standing friend and producer, Bramwell Bronte. Fender will embark on his first ever tour of North America with dates that kick off September 25 in Seattle, WA and conclude October 20 in Washington, DC. Along the way Sam and his band will make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. The full tour is listed below.

Fender has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed the single "Will We Talk" and before that made his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he performed the album's title track. In addition, Fender has been featured on CBS This Morning - Saturday where he spoke with CBS anchor Anthony Mason about his sudden rise in notoriety. He has sold out shows in both NYC and Los Angeles and played this year's Lollapalooza, and with legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young at London's Hyde Park.

When Sam Fender won the BRITs Critics' Choice award at the tail end of 2018, his name was added to a list of previous winners that includes the likes of Adele, Florence & The Machine, Sam Smith, and Ellie Goulding. It's a veritable hall of fame that feels a million miles away from the guitar-fuelled indie rock that Sam writes.

A rare talent, the 25 year-old musician from the northeast of England who plays every gig as though it might well be his last, armed with this huge, cavernous vocal, guitar strapped on (a Fender, obviously), and fuelled by that seemingly old-school belief that great guitar music still has the power to change lives and influence people.

Sam's lyrics are observational, questioning and socially engaged. He has an innate gift for disentangling heavy and important material. Rolling Stone recently took note saying "The 25-year-old's uncannily mature songs tackle weighty topics without flinching."

"Dead Boys," deals with the epidemic of male suicide. Having lost close friends and subsequently developing an understanding of the depression and isolation and emotional repression born of toxic masculinity, Fender was compelled to address it head on in song. Aided by a stunning Vincent Haycock directed video, the reaction was immediate. Young men have since cautiously approached Sam after shows to thank him for writing it.

"The Borders" recalls,"[you] pinned me to the ground/eight years old with a replica gun pushing in my skull saying you're going to kill me if I tell/Never did and I never will/that house was living hell" and 'you can't stand me. I can't stand me too' it's wrapped inside a direct and propulsive driven anthem, with sax flourishes in homage to his hero Bruce Springsteen. These are despatches from an oft forgotten northern town, pea-soup fogged by hardship and a distinct lack of self-belief amongst its people.

New single "Will We Talk?" is a sub three-minute rock'n'roll anthem that chugs incessantly, evoking the smash-and-grab sound of New York, but replaces the imagery of those bustling sidewalks with the WKD-drenched, neon-lit gutters of Newcastle.

Live, Fender and his band (all long time close pals) is enthralling. Sam's UK shows sell out instantly and a recent trip to the US found the buzz and excitement had already stretched the side of the Atlantic, with further sold out shows greeting this immensely likeable young Geordie.

Sam Fender Live:

September 25 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe

September 26 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

September 28 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

September 30 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

October 3 - Dallas, TX - Dada

October 4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 6 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

October 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

October 10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

October 12 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

October 14 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

October 15 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

October 17 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 19 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University

October 20 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

November 22 - Academy, Manchester SOLD OUT

November 23 - Guild of Students, Liverpool SOLD OUT

November 26 - Rock City, Nottingham SOLD OUT

November 27 - O2 Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT

November 28 - O2 Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT

November 30 - Dome, Brighton SOLD OUT

December 1 - O2 Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT

December 3 - Pavilions, Plymouth

December 4 - O2 Academy, Bristol SOLD OUT

December 5 - O2 Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT

December 7 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 8 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 10 - O2 Academy Brixton, London SOLD OUT

December 11 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

December 13 - Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT

December 16 - Dublin, Olympia SOLD OUT

December 17 - Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT

December 19 - O2 Academy, Sheffield SOLD OUT

December 21 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

December 22 - O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT





