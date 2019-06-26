Sam Bush Band, Del McCoury, Keller & The Keels to Perform at the 4th Annual Suwannee Roots Revival

The 4th Annual Suwannee Roots Revival takes place Thursday, October 10 - Sunday, October 13 at the renowned Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida. A plethora of incredible musicians are slated to perform including Sam Bush Band, Del McCoury Band, Keller & The Keels, Samantha Fish, The Travelin' McCourys, Peter Rowan, Donna the Buffalo, We Banjo 3, The Lil' Smokies, Jon Stickley Trio, Verlon Thompson, The Grass Is Dead, Lindsay Lou, Front Country, Joe Craven & The Sometimers, Jeff Mosier Ensemble, David Gans, The Lee Boys, and much more!

Suwannee Roots Revival is jam-packed with stellar music and dance on multiple stages throughout the weekend (Amphitheater Stage, Porch Stage, Dance Tent, Music Hall, and Music Farmer's Stage). This family-friendly festival includes four days of music, camping, yoga, music workshops, a Kids Tent, as well as campground pickin' sessions. Set in the midst of 800 acres of Spanish moss-draped oak and cypress trees along the Suwannee River, the venue is a playground for endless activities such as swimming, canoeing, kayaking, disc golf, and biking.



Hosted by long time friends of SOSMP, Randy Judy and Beth Judy, Suwannee Roots Revival focuses on showcasing established as well as up-and-coming roots musicians throughout a weekend laced with community based fun, growing friendships, laughing families, and that feel-good feeling you get from hanging out in such a beautiful natural setting.



Placing a strong emphasis on embracing the traditions that have made the park a national treasure, there will be a wide array of arts & crafts as well as culinary delights ranging from healthy to decadent in the Vending Village. Hands-on and performance workshops will be held throughout the weekend with a variety of artists set to perform. The park itself is a place where kids of all ages can remember why they fell in love with the magic mixture of sights, sounds, and sensations that constitutes a weekend of paradise that is the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park



SOSMP offers guest comforts including a general store, full service restaurant, free showers, indoor bathrooms, and water stations. Upgraded camping, including RV hook ups and cabin rentals, as well as golf cart rentals are currently on sale. Reservations may be made by calling the Park office at (386) 364'-1683. SOSMP is located between Jacksonville, Florida & Tallahassee, Florida about 30 minutes south of the Georgia State line, about 45 minutes north of Gainesville and is host to a variety of events. Please visit the park's web site at www.musicliveshere.com for further information.



Tickets are on sale now at suwanneerootsrevival.com/tickets/. Suwannee Roots Revival offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Early Bird Tickets are $140; Student / Military Early Bird are $130 (with a valid ID). Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Get your tickets now before they rise to the next pricing tier. Single Day Tickets will be available at the gate only. Please note, Single Day Tickets do not include primitive camping.

Suwannee Roots Revival 2019 Lineup:

Sam Bush Band

Del McCoury Band

Keller & The Keels

Samantha Fish

The Travelin' McCourys

Peter Rowan

Donna the Buffalo

We Banjo 3

The Lil' Smokies

Jon Stickley Trio

Seth Walker

Verlon Thompson

The Grass Is Dead

Lindsay Lou

Front Country

Joe Craven & The Sometimers

Jeff Mosier Ensemble

David Gans

The Lee Boys

Balkun Brothers

Donna Hopkins Band

Ralph Roddenbery

Dread Clampitt

Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp

Brett Bass and Melted Plectrum

Nicholas Edward Williams

Quartermoon

Sloppy Joe

Arvid Smith

The Walker Family Band

The Dunehoppers

Jeff Bradley

Suwannee Spirit Kids

Tania & Magic Moon Traveling Circus

... and more to be announced!

For more information, tickets, and to reserve camping, please visit www.suwanneerootsrevival.com.





