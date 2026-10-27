Sam Barber to Release THE OUTLIER EP; THE AMERICAN ROUTE TOUR Underway

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Multi-platinum artist Sam Barber sets his new EP, THE OUTLIER, for release next Friday, November 6 via Atlantic Outpost. The project can be pre-saved here.

Produced by Joe Becker ('Indigo,' 'Straight and Narrow'), THE OUTLIER consists of six new tracks and continues a standout year for Barber, who won Breakthrough Country Artist at the 2026 American Music Awards and is in the midst of his extensive 'The American Route Tour.' Barber has rapidly risen from selling out small clubs to packing iconic venues like New York's Pier 17 (two nights), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where he made his sold-out headline debut this past summer. The concert film can be watched below.

The tour follows the release of Barber's sophomore album, Broken View, earlier this spring, which can be streamed or purchased here. Co-written and co-produced by Barber and Becker, with additional songs co-produced with Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan) at Long Pond Studio, Broken View serves as a sweeping and introspective reflection on life's complexities, exploring themes of love, loss and self-discovery.

Released to critical acclaim, Billboard praises, 'he continues building a musical body of work that explores the complexities of romance, the gravity of loss and the shifting perspectives that come with maturation,' while All Country News declares, 'a sophomore record that doesn't just meet expectations, it stares them down and walks right past them...Fully realized, unmistakable, and impossible to ignore.'

One of the genre's fastest-rising and 'most in-demand artists' (Rolling Stone), Barber has built a devoted global audience through deeply personal songwriting and an unfiltered perspective that resonates across generations. Raised on a farm in southeast Missouri, Barber began playing music as a teenager after picking up his great-grandfather's Gibson guitar. Guided by his commitment to making music on his own terms, Barber has risen rapidly as a generational voice in country music and now lives in Bozeman, Montana.

With over 3.4 billion global streams, Barber's 2024 debut album, Restless Mind, received widespread acclaim, with Grammy.com declaring, 'The double LP shows the true breadth of his artistry, which is grounded in raw, narrative songwriting...and gritty, spare production' and Country Central raving, 'a voice poised for stardom, there's not a message too powerful or radical to be uttered from his lips.' The album earned RIAA Gold certification and features standout singles, including 2x Platinum-certified 'Straight and Narrow' and Platinum-certified 'Indigo (Feat. Avery Anna),' the latter of which has amassed over 828.4 million global streams and earned Barber a top 40 placement on Billboard's Hot 100.

Barber has shared stages with icons such as Bruce Springsteen and Ed SHeeran, performed on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show and CBS Saturday Morning's 'Saturday Sessions,' and had his song 'Tear Us Apart' featured on the soundtrack for the Twisters movie.

THE OUTLIER Track List

1. Outlier

2. If I May

3. Turn The Light Off

4. Good Faith

5. Northern Weeds

6. Settle In

Sam Barber Confirmed Tour Dates

December 3—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena*

December 4—Independence, MO—Cable Dahmer Arena*

December 5—Grand Prairie, TX—Texas Trust CU Theatre*

December 10—Albuquerque, NM—Revel*

December 11—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre*

December 12—Las Vegas, NV—The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas*

March 31—Perth, WA—Ice Cream Factory*

April 3—Melbourne, VIC—Margaret Court Arena*

April 4—Melbourne, VIC—Margaret Court Arena*

April 6—Adelaide, SA—Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

April 9—Sydney, NSW—Horden Pavilion*

April 10—Sydney, NSW—Horden Pavilion*

April 11—Newcastle, NSW—Newcastle Foreshore*

April 13—Brisbane, QLD—Riverstage*

April 14—Brisbane, QLD—Riverstage*

April 17—Townsville, QLD—Country Fest Queensland

May 14—Albuquerque, NM—Boots In The Park

August 6—Detroit Lakes, MN—WE Fest

August 13—Sikeston, MO—Sikeston Rodeo

*with special guests Joshiah & The Bonnevilles and Wild Horses

www.sambarbermusic.com

Photo Credit: Chad Wadsworth









Photo Credit: Chad Wadsworth

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