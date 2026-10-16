Salute Shares New Single 'Lip Service' Ahead of INFINITE PASSION Mixtape
The third single from the forthcoming mixtape draws on 90s house influences and follows salute's 2024 debut album TRUE MAGIC.
Manchester-based DJ and producer salute (they/he) has shared 'lip service,' the third single from their forthcoming infinite passion mixtape. Released 16th October via Atlantic Records, the track dives deeper into that world ahead of the full mixtape's arrival next month.
The single continues a run of standout releases, including euphoric lead cut 'check check,' 'soul reply' alongside Italian house heavyweight Riva Starr, and their infinite passion remix of Madonna's 'Love Sensation,' which saw salute join Peggy Gou and Floorplan as one of three artists to remix her Confessions II: Afterhours album. 'lip service' comes off the back of a stacked summer, with appearances at All Points East, Japan's Fuji Rock, Ibiza's UNVRS, Beat-Herder Festival and Berlin's ELSE.
Drawing on the tantalising rush of 90s house, 'lip service' fizzes with technicolour energy over a pumping, bass-heavy groove, its warped vocal mantra channelling end-of-summer euphoria on a big-room scale. Chord stabs add a nostalgic warmth, bringing the emotional pull that connects the mixtape's singles into its dancefloor intensity, each release revealing another facet of the project.
The mixtape marks salute's first long-form project since their 2024 debut album TRUE MAGIC, which reached No. 5 on the UK Dance Chart. Following the Ultra Pool and Shield EPs, that record brought their production into a collaborative world spanning dance and pop. Alongside that creative evolution, three years of touring globally, digging for records and shaping sets have fed into infinite passion, a high-octane return to the dancefloor drawing on salute's rich, soulful palette. Shaped alongside the club series, the mixtape channels an ongoing exchange between studio and club through exclusive productions, deep cuts and material tested and refined at the parties.
That exchange has taken shape through sold-out events across LA, Manchester, and New York, including a recent all-night-long San Francisco edition. Centred around a hidden booth and strict no-phones policy, the nights create space for immersion and collective energy, with HAAi, AceMo, Nikki Nair, Call Super, Kyle Hall, Bambounou, Effy and ATRIP among the artists to have joined salute so far. The series also recently travelled to Lost Village Festival, where its takeover proved one of the weekend's standout stages, and next heads to ADE 2026 alongside Diffrent and Bella Claxton.
With the full mixtape arriving next month, salute continues to push beyond the traditional club project, building an evolving ecosystem where music, collaboration and dancefloor connection remain in constant conversation.
Photo Credit: Rachel Kupfer
Photo Credit: Rachel Kupfer
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