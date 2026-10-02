Photos: Alexa Joyce Releases Disco-Pop Single 'Sex On TV'
The track follows Joyce's sold-out debut single performance at New York's Stonewall Inn.
Rising disco-pop singer/songwriter Alexa Joyce has released her new single, 'Sex On TV,' today – a darker, sleeker, and more provocative take on her signature modern disco sound. The track comes off the heels of her sold-out single release party and performance at New York City's historic Stonewall Inn for her debut single, 'I Want Ya,' that drew fans and supporters alike including Mark Ronson, Adrien Brody, and Lorna Luft.
Where 'I Want Ya' introduced Alexa's playful, flirtatious world, 'Sex on TV' reveals a much fiercer edge. Built around a pulsing bassline, driving drums, and shimmering disco production, the track strikes the balance that is quickly becoming her signature: nostalgic enough to be recognisable, but with a point of view entirely of her own. Alexa's not revisiting disco, she's living in it.
''Sex on TV' was the first song I played people that I felt made them look at me differently as an artist,' said Joyce. 'It was kind of my lightning in a bottle moment that made me feel like I was truly onto something. The song is super dark, yet still disco. The bass and drums, I feel, are really reminiscent of Madonna's Confessions on a Dance Floor, which for me, is one of the greatest pop albums of all time!'
Born and raised in Liverpool, Alexa is a singular new voice in contemporary pop, carrying the glamour of disco, the grit of the north, and the confidence of an artist who's always known exactly who she is. Inspired by the legacies of Cher, Madonna, and Kylie Minogue, her music is rooted in the great tradition of pop music that moves bodies and lifts spirits. If Donna Summer and the Spice Girls had a baby, it would sound like Alexa. The disco DNA is there, as well as the sharp modern edge – the sound of someone who loves where pop music has been and the conviction about where it should go next.
The rapidly rising pop star has already collaborated and been mentored by the likes of critically acclaimed producers and songwriters including Mark Ronson, DJ Cassidy, Burns, and Dave Gibson, and has performed at iconic cultural touchstones such as Abbey Road Studios and The Stonewall Inn.
Photo Credit: Jordan Rossi
Photo Credit: Jordan Rossi
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...