Salami Rose Joe Louis Surprise Releases EP; Tour Begins This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brainfeeder singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Salami Rose Joe Louis (nee Lindsay Olsen) surprise releases a new EP, Salami Live at 2131 North Kacey Street. The project features revamped versions of songs from her catalog, including last year’s Akousmatikous, made with the help of a stellar cast of musicians, who previously joined Olsen on her 2023/24 tour.

From its opening moments, Salami Live at 2131 North Kacey Street presents a Salami Rose Joe Louis you’ve not heard before. “Z E E C O M P L E X” places Olsen’s soft, wispy voice against eerie, urgent, and at points abrasive instrumentation. It’s a dynamic introduction to the magic conjured by Olsen and her collaborators, Flanafi (guitar), Tone Whitfield (bass), Nazir Ebo (drums).

Sanche Ramirez captured the studio sessions for both “Z E E C O M P L E X” and “N O S T A L G I C M O N T A G E.” Grainy and saturated, the visuals offer an intimate, home-video-style look at the collaborators in action.

Olsen shared her thoughts on how this EP came to be: “I was living in Philly with my sister and I went to my cousin's show and met Flanafi, whom I had been a big fan of. He introduced me to Tone Whitfield and Nazir Ebo, incredible, incredible musicians. The three of them are some of the most fearless and innovative artists I have ever met. I had the huge honor of getting to tour with them in December 2023. It was really special to hear the way they brought my songs to life and also took the songs to new places. The three of them have so much chemistry with each other, the energy on stage is electric and spiritual. In February we went into my friend Kacey's studio to capture this moment in time, these arrangements, this special group of musicians, this feeling of mutual encouragement to expand sonically and the joy of playing with people you admire and love! It was extremely cold in the studio, but there were so many laughs and it was a really good time, some bagels were involved as well. We did two takes of each song and chose our favorite and then I overdubbed vocals after. This is such a special project to me, it has been a very lucky thing for me to get to play with such greats :)”

The magic of Salami Live at 2131 North Kacey Street can be felt in-person at concerts across the US later this fall. A true jazz ensemble, the quartet breathes new life into songs from last year’s Akousmatikous, whose songs drew praise from the New York Times, Paste, Bandcamp, and The FADER. Olsen, who’s sharpened her chops touring for the likes of Flying Lotus, TuneYards, and Toro y Moi among others, proves herself a captivating and adventurous bandleader, leading her all-star ensemble into new territories, similar to how her music enjoins listeners to consider and imagine new worlds and fresh ways of thinking.

Salami Rose Joe Louis live

October 30 - Chicago - Reggie’s

November 11 - Seattle - Madame Lous

November 12 - Portland - Jack London Revue *

November 19 - San Diego - Lou Lou’s ^

November 20 - Los Angeles - Zebulon ^

November 22 - Brooklyn, NYC - Public Records -

November 23 - Brooklyn, NYC - Public Records #

November 25 - Philadelphia - Johnny Brendas /

Support from:

*Omari Jazz

+Flanafi

^Luke Titus

-MY TRIO

#The Santo Casur

/ Andy Loebs and Morgan Garrett

About Salami Joe Rose Louis

Salami Rose Joe Louis is an genre traveler multi-instrumentalist female producer and a signee to Flying Lotus's Brainfeeder label. She produces and records pretty much exclusively on her beloved Roland MV8800, nicknamed "Funfunfun." Her debut record with Brainfeeder, Zdenka 2080, is a critically acclaimed, conceptual sci-fi epic that earned a nomination for Gilles Peterson's Worldwide Awards Best Album of 2020. Since then, she has toured supporting genre-bending luminaries Flying Lotus, Cinematic Orchestra, Toro y Moi, TuneYards, Clairo, and MNDSGN.

Her most recent solo album, Akousmatikous (2023, Brainfeeder), is a follow up scifi odyssey to Zdenka 2080, that blends emotional intensity with sonic experimentation. Her storytelling confronts and explores a range of subjects such as climate change, the power of imagery, propaganda, depression, societal greed, isolation, and the trappings of societal conditioning. Recent collaborations include a feature on Toro y Moi's Mahal, a remix for Hiatus Kaiyote's Ninja Tune/Brainfeeder release, and the 2024 collab album extravaganza Sarah with legendary Philadelphian, Flanafi. Now, Salami Rose Joe Louis presents her latest project: a live EP reinterpreting some of her classic songs with a dynamic quartet, capturing the energetic intensity and improvisational magic of their joined sounds together. With her innovative production style and captivating live shows, Salami Rose Joe Louis continues to push the boundaries of electronic music and beyond.

Photo Credit: Sanche Ramirez

Comments