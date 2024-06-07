Sabrina Song Shares Contemplative Debut LP 'You Could Stay In One Spot, and I'd Love You The Same'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn-based alt-pop singer-songwriter and producer Sabrina Song shares her existential, expansive debut full-length album You Could Stay In One Spot, and I'd Love You The Same out everywhere now, alongside the refreshing, calm track "Before And After." Join Song as she celebrates the release live in Brooklyn at Union Pool on June 15 with Buffchick and a DJ set by Sofia D'Angelo of MICHELLE. The expressive, earnest LP sees the musician take stock of her life as a twenty-something in New York City–reflecting on the love, loss, growth and gratitude–and what may come of it all.

You Could Stay In One Spot, and I'd Love You The Same marks Sabrina Song's first official full-length project. Supported in part by the NY Foundation for the Arts (NYFA)’s prestigious NYC Women’s Fund grant, the LP explores themes of existentialism, navigating young womanhood, gratitude, and the intensity of love. Entering 2023 with three EPs under her belt, Song felt ready for the undertaking of a full-length project, deliberately placing each track in its precise place. “I am someone who listens to albums front to back,” Song explains. “I’ve always admired the meticulous thought that’s put into the journey of a project, how the tracklist was decided upon, what story the album is telling as a whole.” She already had a collection of demos in progress when she found out she was awarded a grant from NYFA’s Women’s Fund, turning the project from an idea to a conceivable reality.

Consisting of ten measured, tender tracks with more live instruments than ever before, the album examines Song’s life and growth during the period of great change that comes post-grad––loved ones moving out of her native New York, balancing day jobs, the ebb and flow of old and new friendships. She found herself overcome with gratitude––for getting older, for having loved ones to miss, for being in love, for making music. Written between 2021 and 2023, the album’s tracklist shows a maturation in Song’s subject matter as she herself continues to come into her own. Having written and self-produced all of her work until this point, Song recruited Torna (Daisy The Great, Del Water Gap) to co-produce and engineer to complete her vision of a guitar-driven album.

"Before And After," also out today, sees Song ponder the mantra, "everything happens for a reason." The track emerged in 2023 during a time Song was reading dystopian fiction novels. Song shares, "I wanted to capture how frustrating it can be to try to process difficult things as they happen. I think I’m someone who tries to rationalize away their feelings sometimes, instead of letting myself feel the full breadth of my emotions." Song opens the album with this track, and sees it as a deep breath of fresh air before descending into the album's expansive themes. "Despite all of the negative, I wanted there to still be a sense of hope about the future in the song, with the production feeling like a breath of fresh air."

After witnessing Song live in NYC supporting Georgia Gets By, where the air stood still and Song captivated the crowded Baby's audience, NYLON included the artist in their April 2024 Obsessed column. Eagerly anticipating the release of the LP, the publication wrote, “As one of the most underrated, rising indie-pop singers right now, Sabrina Song’s soft vocals and coming-of-age lyrics will appeal to listeners of Blondshell, Olivia Rodrigo, and Allie Crow Buckley. Her concerts feel like an intimate hangout, and I’m waiting on the edge of my seat for her debut album."

Touching single "Yellowstone" arrived in March and was included on major playlists like Apple Music's New In Alternative and TIDAL's Pop: Rising, Indie: Rising, TIDAL RISING and the cover of RISING: TIDAL HiRes, as well as VEVO TV's Indie Live. In May, Song shared the pensive track "Busy Work" where she ponders the passage of time. It was also included on Apple Music's New In Alternative, TIDAL's Pop: Rising and TIDAL RISING. Plus, NPR's Tiny Desk creator Bob Boilen played the track on his radio show, My Tiny Morning Show, last month and included it on his coveted playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

In February, Song shared the reassuring, soft "Okay, Okay" that steadily unfolds like a loving relationship does, and is grounded by a rhythm and melody that matches its soothing lyricism. Through writing this song, it became clear to the singer-songwriter how much easier it is to articulate nuanced emotions through music rather than conversation. The track was also included on major playlists like TIDAL's Pop: Rising, Indie: Rising, TIDAL RISING and Song was the cover star of RISING: TIDAL HiRes.

In October 2023, Song shared the album's commanding lead single, "It Was Not A Beautiful Night." Led by simple percussion and Song's signature delicate vocals, the track explodes into a rock-heavy, head-banging tribute to an enduring love amid a terrible day. It was included on Spotify's coveted Today's Indie Rock playlist and TIDAL's Pop: Rising, and Pop Art playlists. Previous releases include the layered, smooth fan favorite "Strawberry," which now boasts over 3.1M streams on Spotify alone and the lead single from Song's commanding self-produced 2022 EP When It All Comes Crashing Down–"Doors,"–which grabbed the attention of i-D Magazine who included the track on their GUi-DE, writing "Doors" is "...perhaps the most measured song about a volatile relationship you’ll hear...this gentle, well-written track signals the real arrival of a new great American artist."

After three EPs and an LP on the way, Sabrina Song has established herself as a promising indie voice with both leading tastemakers and listeners around the world taking notice of Song's uniquely delicate tone and earnest lyricism. She made a splash in 2021 with her single, "Thaw," which caught the attention of Phoebe Bridgers after Song performed it on NPR's 2021 Tiny Desk Contest and led to a feature in NPR’s Top Shelf series on All Songs Considered. Song has also appeared at SXSW and supported acts Del Water Gap, Sarah Kinsley, Hannah Jadagu, and this year, Shallow Alcove and Georgia Gets By in NYC and Los Angeles. Continuously refining her sound and building her fanbase, Song is ready to reach greater heights in 2024 fueled by her most resolute work to date, out now.

Sabrina Song's warm, pensive debut album, You Could Stay In One Spot, and I'd Love You The Same, is finally out everywhere now. Celebrate the momentous occasion live in Brooklyn, NY with Song, Buffchick and Sofia D'Angelo of MICHELLE on June 15 with tickets on sale now here. Connect with Sabrina Song on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for much more from the rising singer-songwriter.

You Could Stay In One Spot, and I'd Love You The Same (LP) Tracklisting

Before And After Afternoons Okay, Okay Yes Man Rage Busy Work Do You Think About It Too? Yellowstone It Was Not A Beautiful Night Happy To Be Here

Photo credit: Livy Wicks

