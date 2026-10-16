SYNACURE Releases Brooklyn Healing Single via ZIQ STREET RECORDS

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New York-born producer and musician SYNACURE has released his latest track 'Brooklyn Healing' via his independent record label ZIQ STREET RECORDS. An outer borough sequel to his debut single 'I Luv NYC,' 'Brooklyn Healing' taps into the resilience of New Yorkers and the restorative powers of calm and community.

Where 'I Luv NYC' championed the cultural diversity and soundscapes of the Big Apple and the neighborhoods that make up SYNACURE's New York, 'Brooklyn Healing' draws strength from the people and places outside the gridlocked attitude of Manhattan and looks to Brooklyn which has a vibe unlike anywhere else in the world.

''I Luv NYC' was originally an 11-minute love letter to New Yorkers telling them to keep on truckin' because we have been through so much and yet we're still here keeping it real. There was so much to say that I couldn't figure out how to get it all in,' shares SYNACURE. 'While writing it, I'd regularly bike over to Brooklyn to see friends, shoot videos, or just get out. The difference in vibe from Manhattan, where I've lived almost my whole life, was obvious. In Brooklyn, the buildings are lower, you can see the sky, and there are all these different neighborhoods. You can let your guard down – that was my 'Brooklyn Healing.''

'Brooklyn Healing' arrives on the heels of soulful fan favorite 'Who Are We Now?' which features hip-hop originators Abiodun Oyewole and Baba Don Babatunde of The Last Poets in a politically charged commentary on the divisive, spiritual crisis in the world. The track is a house track described as a reminder of shared responsibility to come together during times of uncertainty, violence, and change.

Building a reputation for unusual structures and melodies, SYNACURE gene-splices rhythms across an array of globally sourced musical inspirations – including African, Latin, funk, disco, hip hop, house, and more – into sonically lush landscapes with unmistakable aesthetic purpose. Developing his own hybrid electro/organic sound, SYNACURE stands for music that builds communities and is as diverse as it is collaborative and transgressive.

Launching his label, ZIQ STREET RECORDS, inspired by his own globally minded ethos, Bryan Lurie – the producer who is SYNACURE – champions music and musicians from all backgrounds in his commitment to raising consciousness through music. ZIQ STREET RECORDS and SYNACURE are leaving a mark that is international, funky, psychedelic, electro, and current, and are steadfast in their belief that people who listen together and dance together can live, learn, and love together.

About ZIQ Street Records

Carrying on the transformative spirit of Woodstock — eclectic, collaborative, and transgressive — ZIQ STREET RECORDS is a new, independent record label sprung from the global musical experiences and relationships of its founder, the New York-born-and-bred musician, songwriter, and producer Bryan Lurie. Dedicated to the idea that music can and should bring people together, ZIQ STREET RECORDS' purview is global, presenting music with deep connections to Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, and African traditions, folk, funk, house, and improvisational rock — all music respected; all labels disregarded.

Rooted in its appreciation of the pure materiality of sound for sound's sake, ZIQ STREET RECORDS loves everything from old analog records to the newest electronica sounds, sophisticated harmonies, and simple, timeless folk songs. Working with a roster of emerging talent and featuring a superstar cast of musicians, and with recording, production, and mixing studios physically located on the Woodstock/New York City axis, ZIQ STREET RECORDS is reshaping the music industry to expect the unexpected while creating music that keeps the soul afloat.

More music is expected from other ZIQ STREET RECORDS artists, including SYNACURE, Aline Melo, DRP, and more.

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Zeh



Photo Credit: Brooklyn Zeh

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