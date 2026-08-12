SYNACURE & THE LAST POETS to Release Who Are We Now? Single

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New York-born producer and musician SYNACURE is set to release his sophomore single and accompanying music video, Who Are We Now?, through his independent record label ZIQ STREET. The soulful house track features vocals and instrumentation from Abiodun Oyewole and Baba Don Babatunde of THE LAST POETS, expanding on their song We're Not Well Here from the album Omi Tutu, a project SYNACURE previously worked on.

SYNACURE will release his sophomore single and music video 'Who Are We Now?' on Friday, August 21 via his own, independent record label ZIQ STREET.

More on Synacure

A polyglot of rhythm known for his unusual structures and melodies, SYNACURE gene-splices genres to blend a vast array of globally sourced musical inspirations – including African, Latin, funk, disco, hip hop, house, and more – into sonically lush landscapes with unmistakable aesthetic purpose. Developing his musical education and his hybrid electro/organic sound over a lifetime of ventures out of and back to his New York roots, SYNACURE stands for music that builds communities and is as diverse as it is collaborative and transgressive.

Launching his own label ZIQ STREET based out of Woodstock inspired by his own globally minded ethos, SYNACURE champions music and musicians from all backgrounds in his commitment to raising consciousness through music. The next evolution of the era-defining Woodstock sound, ZIQ STREET and SYNACURE are leaving a mark that is international, funky, psychedelic, electro, and current, and are steadfast in their belief that people who listen together and dance together can live, learn, and love together.

SYNACURE previously released his debut single I Luv NYC and founded ZIQ STREET, an independent label based in Woodstock. More background on the artist and the upcoming single is available in SYNACURE to Release New Single With THE LAST POETS.

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