WHO ARE WE NOW? Single From SYNACURE & THE LAST POETS to Release This Week

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New York-born producer and musician SYNACURE will release his sophomore single and music video 'Who Are We Now?' on Friday, August 21 via his own, independent record label ZIQ STREET.

A politically charged commentary on the divisive, spiritual crisis in the world, 'Who Are We Now?' is a soulful house track that calls upon the vocals and instrumentation of Abiodun Oyewole and Baba Don Babatunde of THE LAST POETS – expanding on 'We're Not Well Here' from their album Omi Tutu, which SYNACURE worked on years ago. The track reminds listeners of the shared responsibility people have to come together during a time of vast uncertainty, violence, and change.

About SYNACURE

A polyglot of rhythm known for his unusual structures and melodies, SYNACURE gene-splices genres to blend a vast array of globally sourced musical inspirations – including African, Latin, funk, disco, hip hop, house, and more – into sonically lush landscapes with unmistakable aesthetic purpose. Developing his musical education and his hybrid electro/organic sound over a lifetime of ventures out of and back to his New York roots, SYNACURE stands for music that builds communities and is as diverse as it is collaborative and transgressive. SYNACURE recently released his debut single 'I Luv NYC,' a trance-laced love letter to the Big Apple which provides a glimpse into the 'real' heart of New York: the cultural diversity, soundscapes, and sense of community that make the city unlike any other in the world.

Launching his own label ZIQ STREET based out of Woodstock inspired by his own globally minded ethos, SYNACURE champions music and musicians from all backgrounds in his commitment to raising consciousness through music. The next evolution of the era-defining Woodstock sound, ZIQ STREET and SYNACURE are leaving a mark that is international, funky, psychedelic, electro, and current, and are steadfast in their belief that people who listen together and dance together can live, learn, and love together.

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