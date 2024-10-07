SWEET CAROLINE - THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF NEIL DIAMOND Announced At Feinstein's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, October 18, join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra as they celebrate the man whose songs helped define the sound of adult contemporary pop music.

SWEET CAROLINE - The Life and Music of Neil Diamond pays tribute to the singer/songwriter widely considered to be one of the greatest musicians of all time.

Diamond rose up from a working-class family in Brooklyn to have global success. He became one of the highest-selling recording artists of the 20th century with an internationally known touring act. He accumulated impressive honors including his induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kennedy Center Honors, and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

Diamond has sold more than 130 million records worldwide and has had ten number one singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts.

The team of Don Farell and the Terry Woods Orchestra will be presenting Sweet Caroline. They have previously presented tribute shows such as All The Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute and One Voice: The Music of Manilow.

You will love hearing stories from Neil Diamond’s life and celebrating that life through song. Anticipate landmark songs like "I'm a Believer" (written for The Monkees by Diamond), “I Am…I Said”, “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”, “They’re Coming To America”, and of course, “Sweet Caroline”.

You can get your tickets for this performance at www.feinsteinshc.com. The show starts at 7:30 pm; doors open at 5:30. Enjoy dinner and drinks before the show.

