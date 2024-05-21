STEEL PANTHER Announce Final U.S. Leg of 'ON THE PROWL WORLD TOUR 2024' Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With their recent US headline tour now wrapped and before the band heads over to continue their global domination in Europe, California’s greatest export Steel Panther is announcing the final batch of headline dates in the US as part of their On The Prowl World Tour 2024.

The band comprised of Michael Starr (Vocals), Satchel (Guitars), Stix Zadinia (Drums) and Spyder (Bass) return to the road in the United States on August 23 in Buffalo, NY and runs through September 14 where it wraps up in Jacksonville, NC. The 15-date trek will make stops in Hampton Beach, NH (August 24 & 25); Portland, ME (August 30); Baton Rouge, LA (September 8) and Augusta, GA (September 14) to name a few. Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for all tour dates can be found HERE.

“Some of you thought the On The Prowl Tour was over. Some of you thought you missed your chance to see us live. Some of you just forgot what day of the week it is. In any instance, being so wrong has never felt so right. We’re back bitches and you don’t want to miss this one,” explains Steel Panther.

ON THE PROWL WORLD TOUR 2024 August/September Dates

Friday, August 23, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City

Saturday, August 24, 2024 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

Sunday, August 25, 2024 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork

Friday, August 30, 2024 – Portland, ME – Aura

Saturday, August 31, 2024 – Bar Harbor, ME – Criterion Theatre

Sunday, September 1, 2024 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

Friday, September, 6, 2024 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

Saturday, September 7, 2024 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

Sunday, September 8, 2024 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – Destin, FL – Club LA

Thursday, September 12, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

Friday, September 13, 2024 – Augusta, GA – The Miller

Saturday, September 14, 2024 – Jacksonville, NC – Hooligan’s Live

Recently, Steel Panther has had another career first as they have moved their brand into the world of skateboarding. The band has spent the past year designing an official skateboard deck complete with band illustration on the bottom, custom grip tape and fluorescent green wheels. The Build A Board bundle sells for $124.99 (trucks and bearings are not included) for the Steel Panther skateboarder in your life and there is a Wall Hanger Bundle for $74.99 for the non-skateboarder that loves bitchin’ artwork. A video of Michael Starr showcasing the skateboard can be seen here: HERE and is now available to order HERE.

Steel Panther will also be bringing back their popular YouTube programming SPTV. The band has developed a loyal audience with their shows Are You Metal?, Who’s Your Daddy(‘s Jokes), Cineminute, Demolicious and Science Panther among others. The band has a few new surprises in store this summer.

Steel Panther released their sixth studio album On The Prowl worldwide on February 24, 2023. On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and brought the band their most-recent #1 Billboard comedy album. The album is currently available for order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here: https://lnk.to/Panther_OTP. From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band’s most-memorable songs. The band has released the music videos from On The Prowl to date: the opener “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight),” the chart-topping German radio hit “1987,” the Shark Tank inspired “Friends With Benefits” and most-recently their ode to social media with “On Your Instagram.”

The track listing for On The Prowl is:

1) Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)

2) Friends With Benefits

3) On Your Instagram

4) Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is

5) 1987

6) Teleporter

7) Is My D**k Enough (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

8) Magical Vagina

9) All That And More

10) One Pump Chump

11) Pornstar

12) Ain’t Dead Yet

13) Sleeping On The Rollaway

ABOUT STEEL PANTHER:

History falls on two sides of one line. There was the age before Steel Panther—but let’s be honest, no one cares about any of that. And then, there was the age after Steel Panther, which is all that matters. Since Steel Panther clawed their way out of the Sunset Strip and onto the global stage, rock ‘n’ roll has kicked ass once again.

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. They have continuously flown the flag for heavy metal higher than anybody this century. 2009’s Feel The Steel announced their arrival as saviors of rock, showing guests such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax how it’s done! On its heels, Balls Out [2011] boasted collaborations with everyone from Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and Nuno Bettencourt to Dane Cook. The group unleashed a string of banging LPs, namely All You Can Eat [2014], Lower The Bar [2017], and Heavy Metal Rules [2019]. Meanwhile, they earned ink from Billboard, Classic Rock, Consequence, Metal Hammer, and more, tallying hundreds of millions of streams views in the process. They’ve logged countless miles on the road (and stolen groupies from) Aerosmith and Stone Sour in addition to leaving festivals such as Download begging for more. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with five full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, FOX NFL Sunday and America's Got Talent. Now, the quartet—Michael Starr [lead vocals], Satchel [lead guitar], Spyder [bass], and Stix Zadinia [drums]—reach another level altogether on their sixth full-length offering, On The Prowl.

Photo Credit: David Jackson

