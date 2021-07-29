SRY Drops New Single + Music Video 'Coffin'

Rising genre-defying artist SRY has shared his newest single and music video "Coffin", premiering exclusively on Metal Insider. Featuring his own unique mixture of dark soundscapes, knocking drums and wavy basslines, "Coffin" plants SRY firmly in the no-man's-land of genre, somewhere between mainstream rock and urban trap. Fans can watch the music video for "Coffin" now.

On the new single, SRY shared, "With 'Coffin', I decided to take a much darker route with the lyrics and instrumentals to really make you feel like you're in the moment with me. Get ready for a dark and twisted ride!"

There is something to be said for an artist that transcends the traditional confines of genre, creating a fresh sound that inspires listeners. Up and coming artist SRY bridges the gap between modern pop and urban trap through melodic vocal hooks and dark soundscapes. After years of touring in various alternative rock bands, Lee Fenstamaker wanted to begin a new chapter of his career - and he shows no signs of slowing down. Since launching the project in 2018, SRY has worked in the studio with Internet Money and MDDN, played SXSW TAKEOVER with Rae Sremmurd, and earned over 6 million streams across all platforms.

Continuing to break ground in both the hip/hop and rock scenes, SRY has two fully completed EPs that include exciting features from powerful acts such as Crown The Empire, Lil Lotus, and Good Charlotte that have yet to be released. These continued collaborations paired with Fenstamaker's distinct creative vision are expected to change the landscape of music as we know it.