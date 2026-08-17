SPYCAMERA to Open ACT III of 12 ROOMS with Come Close Dance Slow

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US/UK indie-rock duo SPYCAMERA continues its journey through the expansive world of its album 12 ROOMS with the release of new single 'Come Close Dance Slow' to open ACT III – ACCEPTANCE, the final chapter of their ambitious visual experience that leads to the complete album reveal in September.

Rather than dropping the album all at once, SPYCAMERA has been releasing one new track every week, allowing listeners to experience the project as it unfolds. By September, all twelve tracks, one from each of the twelve rooms, and their accompanying films will complete the full narrative, while fans seeking the entire experience can also pick up the physical CD edition. The project embraces both the immediacy of streaming and the intention of a traditional album, offering audiences the choice between discovering the story chapter by chapter or immersing themselves all at once.

'Come Close Dance Slow' is Room 10 (Track 10) of 12 ROOMS and the last dance at the end of the world. A particularly poignant sentiment given the state of world affairs, the track was written from an initial piano line and voice, with trip-hop-style production working to evoke desolation, isolation, but also hope.

More than an album, 12 ROOMS is a visual journey — a travelling theater where a single physical room transforms into twelve entirely different worlds. Each song inhabits the same recurring space, yet through inventive production design, lighting, cinematography, and storytelling, every room becomes its own distinct scene, reflecting the emotional landscape of the music. The result is a cinematic companion piece that blurs the lines between music video, theater, and conceptual art.

As 12 ROOMS continues to unfold over the final weeks, every release opens another door, revealing not only a new song but also another carefully crafted scene within SPYCAMERA's endlessly transforming theatrical universe.

12 ROOMS Track Release Schedule

ACT I - ESCAPE

ROOM 1 - Better Days released June 12

ROOM 2 - We Always Said released June 19

ROOM 3 - And It's Beautiful released June 26

ROOM 4 - Fell Back Home released July 3

ACT II - CHALLENGE

ROOM 5 - Hey You released July 10

ROOM 6 - This Wasn't Supposed To Happen released July 17

ROOM 7 - I Wish released July 24

ROOM 8 - Hello released July 31

ROOM 9 - Kamikaze Souls released Aug 7

ACT III - ACCEPTANCE

ROOM 10 - Come Close Dance Slow released Aug 14

ROOM 11 - Gothic Princess out Aug 21

ROOM 12 - Crocodiles out Aug 28

About SPYCAMERA

SPYCAMERA is an indie-rock duo based in the United States and the United Kingdom, formed in 2021. After spending more than two years writing and recording over 100 songs to refine their distinctive alternative pop/rock sound, the pair began releasing music in May 2024 and have since amassed more than 1.5 million streams across 30 releases.

Blending mature alternative rock with infectious pop hooks, textured electronica, '90s alternative grit, and new wave synth eccentricity, SPYCAMERA crafts music that feels both nostalgic and futuristic. Their songs draw inspiration from '70s folk horror, '60s science fiction wonder, '80s coming-of-age cinema, and the complexities of enduring relationships, creating a cinematic universe that is uniquely their own.

Their latest project, 12 ROOMS, is an ambitious 12-song, 12-week multimedia experience recorded between London and Washington, D.C., during the winter of 2025/2026. Released one song at a time while also available as a complete physical album, the project combines an immersive visual narrative with a modern approach to album storytelling, transforming a single recurring space into twelve distinct cinematic worlds.

SPYCAMERA has built a passionate global audience with a combined social following approaching 100,000, including more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and over 30,000 YouTube subscribers. While embracing digital platforms to tell their story, the duo remains committed to authentic, human creativity and plans to bring their immersive world to the stage with live performances beginning in 2027.

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