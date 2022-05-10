SPICE Release 'Bad Fade' Single From 'Viv' Album

Viv - the second LP by California rock n roll unit SPICE- expands their palette of damaged anthems and addiction poetics with a more bristling, visceral sound, distilled from years in the trenches of bands, break-ups, and breakdowns.

Out next Friday May 20th on Dais Records, Viv alludes to broader notions of vividness- sonic, visual, and otherwise. Viv is available for pre-order here.

What unites and ignites the songs on Viv across different energies and arrangements is their specific sense of emotion- rawness refined into reckonings, approaching truth, born of cold mornings, bad luck, and too many wrong turns.

Waking up where you're not supposed to be, living a life you don't recognize. Engineered by Jack Shirley and mixed/mastered by Sam Pura in Oakland, the mix achieves that rare balance of every element being elevated but distinct, with voices, strings, and drums each given space to blaze parallel paths.

Today, the album's third single "Bad Fade" is out with a vivid new music video.

Set for release on May 20th via Dais Records, Viv continues the upward trajectory set for SPICE from their self-titled debut and 2021's "A Better Treatment b/w Everyone Gets In" 7inch. Singer Ross Farrar explains their chemistry succinctly: "We all got in a room and this is what came out."

Watch the new music video here: