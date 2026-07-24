The Strokes to Release New Album 'Reality Awaits'

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No reportable information could be extracted from the press release provided, as the submission contained only email template styling code and no factual details about the announced album.

The Strokes have released REALITY AWAITS, their first album in six years, on July 24, 2026, via Cult Records/RCA Records. The LP features singles 'Going Shopping' and 'Falling out of Love.'

The album was recorded in Costa Rica with producer Rick Rubin, who the band worked with on 2020's THE NEW ABNORMAL. Following those initial sessions, the band and Rubin continued to meet around the globe to finish the album, wherever inspiration struck.

While in the studio in Costa Rica, The Strokes invited director Johann Rashid to capture the sessions and create a short film. IN TRANSIT: PART II debuted on July 23, offering a glimpse into the creative process behind the album. Part II serves as a sequel to the group's 2004 IN TRANSIT documentary.

The Strokes also shared a music video for 'Going Shopping,' paying homage to Paul Simon's classic video for 'You Can Call Me Al,' with Walton Goggins in Chevy Chase's iconic role. Goggins was on location for a feature film in the Canary Islands but told the band on a call, 'let's go shopping!' In late May, Julian Casablancas and friends traveled to Tenerife — a Spanish island off the coast of Morocco — to meet up with Walton Goggins on location to shoot.

In May, The Strokes debuted 'Falling out of Love' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, playing one of the show's final music performances.

The Strokes are a band from New York City. Since their 2001 debut, their discography has defined the sound of a generation.

Photo Credit: Johann Rashid

Photo Credit: Reality Awaits album cover art — Untitled (Cowboy) 1989 courtesy of Richard Prince

REALITY AWAITS TRACK LIST

1. Psycho s

2. Dine N'Dash

3. Lonely in the Future

4. Falling out of Love

5. Going to Babble On

6. Going Shopping

7. Liar's Remorse

8. The Fruits of Conquest

9. Tyrants of the Mellow Moon

THE STROKES LIVE

August 8 — San Francisco, CA — Outside Lands Music Festival [SOLD OUT]

August 14 — Tokyo, JP — Summer Sonic

August 15 — Osaka, JP — Summer Sonic

August 22 — Pasadena, CA — Just Like Heaven

August 25 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater||

August 27 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena#

August 28 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena||

September 12 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena¦

September 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live¦ [SOLD OUT]

September 17 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater¦

September 18 — Atlanta, GA — Shaky Knees Music Festival

September 20 — Asbury Park, NJ — Sea.Hear.Now Festival

October 2 — Queens, NY — Flushing Meadows Corona Park^

October 6 — London, U.K. — The O2§ [SOLD OUT]

October 7 — London, U.K. — The O2§ [SOLD OUT]

October 11 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome§ [SOLD OUT]

October 13 — Dusseldorf, DE — PSD Bank Dome§ [SOLD OUT]

October 15 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena§ [SOLD OUT]

October 17 — Bologna, IT — Unipol Arena§ [SOLD OUT]

October 20 — Barcelona, ES — Palau Sant Jordi§ [SOLD OUT]

October 22 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena§ [SOLD OUT]

October 25 — Newcastle, U.K. — Utilita Arena§ [SOLD OUT]

October 26 — Manchester, U.K. — Co-op Live§ [SOLD OUT]

October 28 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena§ [SOLD OUT]

November 20 — Lima, PE — Estadio Universidad San Marcos»

November 22 — Mexico City, MX — Corona Capital

November 24 — Quito, EC — Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

November 27 — Santiago, CL — Primavera Sound Fauna

November 29 — Buenos Aires, AR — Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

December 2 — Bogotá, CO — Coliseo Medplus±

December 5 — São Paulo, BR — Primavera Sound São Paulo

||with The Garden and ÖLÜM

#with The Garden

¦with Geordie Greep and Promiseland

^with Beach House, TV on the Radio, and fers

§with Fat White Family and Alex Cameron

»with Future Islands

±with Courtney Barnett



Photo Credit: Johann Rashid

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