Video: Walton Goggins Stars in Music Video for The Strokes' 'Going Shopping'

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The Strokes have unveiled the video for their newly released song, “Going Shopping.” For the video, The Strokes were inspired to pay homage to the classic video for Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al,” and features Walton Goggins in the Chevy Chase role.

In late May, Casablancas and friends traveled to Tenerife—a Spanish island off the coast of Morocco—to meet up with Walton Goggins on location. It is directed by longtime collaborator Johann Rashid.

The band’s seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, is set for release on July 24 via RCA Records. Get it here. “Going Shopping” was released in April and followed by “Falling out of Love,” which the band debuted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The band is currently following their momentum from Coachella with a global headline tour that further includes a hometown show at New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park, as well as two nights at Red Rocks, two nights at London’s The O2, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and many more. Tickets are available here.

THE STROKES LIVE

July 12—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront☨ [SOLD OUT]

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

July 15—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

July 17—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheater‡

July 19—Saint Paul, MN—Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

July 22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre† [SOLD OUT]

July 23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre† [SOLD OUT]

August 8—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival [SOLD OUT]

August 14—Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

August 15—Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

August 22—Pasadena, CA—Just Like Heaven

August 25—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater||

August 27—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena#

August 28—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena||

September 12—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena¦

September 13—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live¦ [SOLD OUT]

September 17—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater¦

September 18—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

September 20—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

October 2—Queens, NY—Flushing Meadows Corona Parkˆ

October 6—London, U.K.—The O2§ [SOLD OUT]

October 7—London, U.K.—The O2§ [SOLD OUT]

October 11—Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome§ [SOLD OUT]

October 13—Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome§ [SOLD OUT]

October 15—Berlin, DE—Uber Arena§ [SOLD OUT]

October 17—Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena§ [SOLD OUT]

October 20—Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi§ [SOLD OUT]

October 22—Paris, FR—Accor Arena§ [SOLD OUT]

October 25—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena§ [SOLD OUT]

October 26—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live§ [SOLD OUT]

October 28—Dublin, IE—3Arena§ [SOLD OUT]

November 20—Lima, PE—Estadio Universidad San Marcos»

November 22—Mexico City, MX—Corona Capital

November 27—Santiago, CL—Primavera Sound Fauna

November 29—Buenos Aires, AR—Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

December 2—Bogotá, CO—Coliseo Medplus±

December 5—São Paulo, BR—Primavera Sound São Paulo

☨with Hamilton Leithauser

*with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

‡with Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

†with Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

||with The Garden and ÖLÜM

#with The Garden

¦with Geordie Greep and Promiseland

ˆwith Beach House, TV on the Radio, and fers

§with Fat White Family and Alex Cameron

»with Future Islands

±with Courtney Barnett

Photo credit: Johann Rashid

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