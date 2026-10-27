SNACKTIME to Join LAKE STREET DIVE's WHAT ABOUT FLAMINGOS? 2027 Tour

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SNACKTIME has announced that it will join Lake Street Dive on the band's What About Flamingos? 2027 Tour. Following the release of their new single 'Can't Imagine Why You'd Stay' and a whirlwind summer and fall that has taken them from festival stages to Madison Square Garden and across the country, SNACKTIME is keeping the momentum going with the announcement. The February and March run marks another major milestone for the Philadelphia band as they build toward the release of their debut album next year via Thirty Tigers.

Alongside the announcement, the band released a remix of 'Can't Imagine Why You'd Stay' with Druzin of flipturn. It all came together after their weekend at Newport Folk Festival this summer, and the band shared, 'When we were playing Newport Folk Festival this year, we had the opportunity to play with Dillon Basse from the band flipturn. On our way home from the fest, we were listening to their album Burnout Days (Reimagined) and were immediately stricken with excitement after hearing the first track on the record, a remix of their track 'Juno' (by flipturns's keyboard player Druzin). We thought he'd be the perfect person to create a house remix of our song 'Can't Imagine Why You'd Stay.''

They added, 'The song is about when we lose ourselves in our pride, when we grit our teeth, tighten our fists, and lose the most important thing, our shared experience. Druzin's remix brings a more somber, paired down, and contemplative tone to the song, foiled by the original, drenched in distortion and hard hitting drums. This version allows you to hear the lyrics in a new context.'

The new tour dates arrive as SNACKTIME just wrapped the West Coast leg of its tour with Devon Gilfillian, with whom the band will reunite at Sony Music Hall on November 11th for WFUV's Autumn Benefit Concert before joining Sir Woman's Playtime Tour for shows in Boston, Columbus, Ann Arbor and Chicago. The busy fall also follows SNACKTIME's appearance at multiple shows with Mt. Joy, including Madison Square Garden, and at Cookman Avenue Live!, the opening-night celebration for Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park.

Last month, SNACKTIME released 'Can't Imagine Why You'd Stay,' their first single in partnership with Thirty Tigers and the first taste of their debut album, due in 2027. Produced and mixed by Justin Lucas (Daniel Caesar, Khalid) and mastered by three-time GRAMMY winner Chris Gehringer (Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Robyn), the track pairs pulsing beats and flitting guitars with the band's signature brass and Nico Bryant's soulful vocals, building to a huge, hard-to-resist hook.

The single follows a breakout stretch for SNACKTIME that has included their Lollapalooza debut and a return to Newport Folk Festival, where they joined Ms. Lauryn Hill on stage and collaborated with Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, The Barr Brothers, Devon Gilfillian, Trousdale and Louis Cato. Other recent highlights include performances at Boston Calling and Roots Picnic, a tour supporting Fitz and the Tantrums, serving as the house band for ESPN's They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce, a nomination for Self-Released Record of the Year at the 2026 Libera Awards, and inclusion on the National Independent Venue Association's NIVA Live List.

Blending soul, funk, jazz, hip-hop, rock, punk and R&B, SNACKTIME is Nico Bryant (vocals), Sam Gellerstein (bass), Austin Marlow (drums), Larry Monroe, Jr. (guitar), Eric Sherman (trumpet, guitar), Michael Spearman (trombone, keys), and Ben Stocker (tenor sax).

Catch SNACKTIME on Tour

11/11 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall +

11/17 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

11/19 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar #

11/20 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig #

11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop #

02/26 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall ^

02/27 - Omaha, NE @ Steel House ^

02/28 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory ^

03/02 - Memphis, TN @ Satellite Music Hall ^

03/03 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre ^

03/05 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth ^

03/07 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

03/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

03/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

03/16 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^

03/17 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^

03/19 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ^

03/20 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre ^

03/21 - Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater ^

+ with Devon Gilfillian & Danielle Ponder

# with Sir Woman

^ with Lake Street Dive

Photo Credit: Anthony Mulcahy



Photo Credit: Anthony Mulcahy

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