Snacktime Joins Ms. Lauryn Hill for 'Doo Wop (That Thing)' at Newport Folk Festival

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Philadelphia band SNACKTIME joined Ms. Lauryn Hill on stage at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island on Friday, July 25, 2026, performing alongside her during a surprise acoustic set that included her 1998 hit 'Doo Wop (That Thing).' The appearance marked one of several high-profile collaborations for the band over the course of the weekend, which also includes a scheduled Fort Stage performance on Sunday. It is SNACKTIME's second appearance at the festival, following their debut at Newport Folk the previous year.

The collaborations have continued throughout the festival. On Friday, members of SNACKTIME also sat in with Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy. On Saturday, they appeared alongside Trousdale during the trio's festival set before joining Devon Gilfillan as part of 'Sea to Shining Sea,' the music and storytelling initiative created by Newport Festival Foundation Executive Director Jay Sweet and Gilfillan that celebrates connection through music and community. The band will cap the weekend with their own highly anticipated performance on the festival's iconic Fort Stage on Sunday, July 26. The weekend comes just days before SNACKTIME heads to Chicago for Lollapalooza, continuing a summer festival run that has become the band's biggest to date.

Born from free performances in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square during the summer of 2020, SNACKTIME has built a reputation as one of the country's most dynamic live bands and fearless collaborators. Since making their Newport Folk Festival debut in 2025, the band's momentum has continued to build with performances at Boston Calling and Roots Picnic; a tour supporting Fitz and the Tantrums; a stint as the house band for ESPN's They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce; a nomination for 'Self-Released Record of the Year' at the 2026 Libera Awards; and inclusion on the National Independent Venue Association's annual NIVA Live List, recognizing the country's top emerging live acts.

Combining soul, funk, jazz, hip-hop, rock, punk, and R&B into a singular sound, SNACKTIME has earned acclaim for its electrifying live performances and spontaneous musical chemistry. The band's appearance alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill — along with a string of collaborations throughout the weekend — further underscores SNACKTIME's growing reputation as musicians' musicians, equally at home leading their own explosive performances and sharing the stage with some of today's most respected artists.

Following Newport Folk Festival, SNACKTIME will continue their summer festival run with an appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago next weekend.

SNACKTIME is Nico Bryant (Vocals), Sam Gellerstein (Bass, Sousaphone), Austin Marlow (Drums), Larry Monroe, Jr. (Guitar), Eric Sherman (Trumpet, Guitar), Michael Spearman (Trombone, Keys), and Ben Stocker (Tenor Sax).

Photo Credit: Photo by Bob Sweeney



Photo Credit: Bob Sweeney

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